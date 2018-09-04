RBC’s Annual Oktoberfest Bash

It’s hard to believe that in less than two weeks, we will be celebrating Oktoberfest. I’m not talking about one or two celebrations, I’m talking about events throughout the region.

The first one that has come across our radar is Resurgence Brewing Company’s Annual Oktoberfest Bash. Each year, this crowd pleasing brewery hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the land, featuring a ceremonial Cask Keg Tapping (1:30PM), dancing and yodeling in the biergarten, delicious food (Wayno’s BBQ), seasonal beers such as Vanilla Cappuccino Pumpkin Ale, Oktoberfest, etc., and other specialty brews, and a commemorative stein ($10 for the stein with complementary first fill and $0.50 off all subsequent fills).

2018 is going to be a heck of a lot of fun, with individual Men’s and Women’s Stein Hoisting competitions, and team bier games (new this year). That means that there’s going to be some serious competition that will heat up as the day progresses. Here’s why:

Teams of 4 will go head-to-head in an epic battle to be the ultimate Oktoberfest Champions! The brave few who choose to compete will face a series of skilled challenges…

Bier Barrel Race

The intense, back-and-forth, barrel-rolling action will be enough to make anyone dizzy with excitement. Team will attempt to roll empty wooden barrels around a course, the fastest time wins. Points will be deducted for straying off course and knocking over spectators. Bonus points to be awarded to any team wearing German costumes!

Stein Carry Relay

Don’t cry over spilled bier! Traditionally, the Stein Carry is considered one of the most accessible Oktoberfest games for novices, however don’t let this fool you. The Stein Carry is not or the faint of heart. Contestants must carry steins teaming with bier through a specially designed course with as little spillage as possible. Contestants in this challenge will be scored on speed AND spillage. Carrying bier quickly and safely across the course can be difficult, but a cool swig past the finish line makes it all worth while.

Stein Hoisting Competition

Do you possess mighty strength and strong will? Does your laser focus cause your competitors to crack under pressure? Do you just really like beer and want some series swag? Then this is the competition for you. Your crew will select the two fiercest members amongst you to battle against the others in this intense display of strength and determination. Contestants will hold a full bier straight out in front of themselves, without spilling or letting the arm fall. But that’s not the hardest part. The hardest part is not taking a single sip of bier until the last contestant has been vanquished.

Cornhole

Do you have an eagle’s eye? Is your throwing accuracy scary good? Then grab a teammate and prepare to face-off in this high stakes cornhole competition. Two members of each team will participate in tossing bags in a specially calculated arena. The bags may be light, but the pressure is heavy. Do you have what it takes?

To participate in the first annual Bier Games you must pre-register your team.

RBC’s Annual Oktoberfest Bash

Saturday, September 15, 2018

12 PM – 11:30 PM

Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event