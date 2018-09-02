Infilling: New House at 93 Nottingham Underway

Contact Person: Sean Gilgore; Marketing Director

Contact Phone Number: (702) 497-0377

Contact Email sean@lakeeffectgaming.com

The Queen City Conquest is Western New York’s premier gaming convention from Lake Effect Gaming and Events. In its seventh year, Queen City Conquest or QCC, is a three-day event focused on the hobby of board, card, and role-playing games as well as video games and live-interaction events.

Queen City Conquest is taking place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this September 7th, 8th, and 9th. Among our special guests will be Contessa convention founder and author Stacy Dellorfano, Founder of 3rd Eye Games and Author Eloy Lasanta, and Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers League Associate Community Manager, Lysa Chen.

Stacy Dellorfano is the founder of Contessa – a gaming convention within a convention that promotes and encourages diversity in gaming. Stacey also worked on the redesign of Swords & Wizardry for their 3rd printing and as well as adventures for Swords & Wizardry and Lamentations of the Flame Princess.

Eloy Lasanta is an ENnie Award-winning game designer, has created many of his own worlds, such as Part-Time Gods, The Ninja Crusade and AMP: Year One. In addition, he has created several custom systems to power each game, like the newly released Pip System Corebook. He has a philosophy of using games to bring people and families together, leading to the combination of family-style and traditional games available from his company, Third Eye Games

Lysa Chen is the D&D Adventurers League Rep for the East Coast! Adventurers League Associate, Community Manager, freelance writer, and Dungeon Masters Guild Adept, Lisa also produces and hosts Behold Her – a monthly podcast spotlighting women in tabletop games. Her D&D portfolio, interviews, actual play appearances, and other creative pursuits can be found on www.lysachen.com.

For the 3rd year in a row, Queen City Conquest will be hosting a Dungeons and Dragons Adventurer’s League Epic Event. Last year alone over 70 players participated in a cooperative and interactive game of the world’s most popular role playing game. This year, Queen City Conquest will host a new season 8 event for players of all skill levels.

Queen City Conquest will also host the Double Exposure’s Board Game Play to Win game library. Player can not only learn old and new games, but several winners will take home copies of the game they play! Over 50 board games will be available to win as part of our board game library. Double Exposure will be announcing which games will be included late this summer.

Sunday, September will be Queen City Conquest Family Day. Events will include many child friendly activities. A four pack of tickets is only $40.

Our open board games library will be available all weekend so you can try before you buy from our vendors.

These are just a few of the events, guests, and personalities that we will have at the convention. We are also hoping to add more as September approaches.

Tickets start at $33 for a single day pass, with 3 day passes for $50. This year we also have a special family day pass available for Sunday, September 9, for $40 for a family of 4. Tickets are available online at

Visit our web page at www.queencityconquest.com