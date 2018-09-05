Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Graphic Controls Plans Expansion

0 Comments

It’s not all banks and beer in the Larkin District.  Graphic Controls, a long-time anchor along the Exchange Street, is planning a 30,000 sq.ft. addition to its facility.  The proposed addition would be built along Seneca Street.

From the application to the Planning Board:

In order to expand business operations, Graphic Controls requires additional warehouse and distribution space. As the record will show, this north area was intended for future expansion as business needs required. We request you include this formal application for approval with the Buffalo Planning Board at the earliest possible time.

The proposed addition is a 30,000 sq.ft. high bay post and beam steel structure with insulated metal panel walls and EPDM roof. A portion of the structure is low bay as necessary to accommodate newly introduced snow drift loads. The addition is planned to be constructed on the north side of the existing facility. The structure proposes five loading berths. Approximately 9,900 sq.ft. of asphalt paving and 3,500 sq.ft. of exterior concrete flatwork is introduced in place of the existing permeable surface as required for vehicular access to the loading berths.

Scheid Architectural is designing the project.  The Planning Board will review the project on Monday.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments