Graphic Controls Plans Expansion

It’s not all banks and beer in the Larkin District. Graphic Controls, a long-time anchor along the Exchange Street, is planning a 30,000 sq.ft. addition to its facility. The proposed addition would be built along Seneca Street.
From the application to the Planning Board:
In order to expand business operations, Graphic Controls requires additional warehouse and distribution space. As the record will show, this north area was intended for future expansion as business needs required. We request you include this formal application for approval with the Buffalo Planning Board at the earliest possible time.
The proposed addition is a 30,000 sq.ft. high bay post and beam steel structure with insulated metal panel walls and EPDM roof. A portion of the structure is low bay as necessary to accommodate newly introduced snow drift loads. The addition is planned to be constructed on the north side of the existing facility. The structure proposes five loading berths. Approximately 9,900 sq.ft. of asphalt paving and 3,500 sq.ft. of exterior concrete flatwork is introduced in place of the existing permeable surface as required for vehicular access to the loading berths.
Scheid Architectural is designing the project. The Planning Board will review the project on Monday.