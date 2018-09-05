Finding Spiritual Guidance at The Gypsy Parlor

I had been to The Gypsy Parlor once or twice some years ago when it first opened. At that time it was still a newer place and I did not notice the pool room or the fact that they have live music and performances in the back room. When I returned there recently, the one thing I noticed apart from the open mic session going on, which is hosted by my friend Bryan Williams from Witty Tarbox, was what turned out to be a tarot table. Intrigued, I sat down at the seat to read the information which was posted on the table. Almost immediately a lovely woman named Jeci Sky Walker from Elements of the Mind Tarot and Numerology came over and introduced herself. I had driven by the corner of Potomac and Grant many times and seen the neon ‘Psychic Reading’ sign, but had never gone in to investigate.

For my entire life, I was what most would term a ‘skeptic’: I didn’t believe in these things – that the stars affected our fate, that you could read the future from a person’s palm, stuff like that. However, I was never a skeptic about the fact that there is abundant energy in our world and the universe. I was simply unaware of how much it all pertains to our general health; our physical and mental wellbeing. Jeci explained these facts to me in a patient and understanding way; she said she deals with skeptics “all the time” and that every skeptic who has gotten a reading from her in the past left as a Spiritual Explorer. I was certainly intrigued having never had a tarot reading (or a numerology reading for that matter), and at a special $10 on Tuesdays, I thought, what the heck. I have a number of words and feelings to describe the experience, but to put it succinctly, it was mind expanding.

The first thing she explained to me as we began the reading was how it was going to work. It was very easy – all I initially had to do was sit and listen (which these days, too many people don’t do). After she explained the process and how it was going to work, she handed me her deck of tarot cards and I spread them out on the tablecloth face down. Next I moved all the cards around to shuffle them, keeping them all face down. She told me to take my time and to not give them back to her until I was done. As I was shuffling the cards I started to notice that some that were lower in the deck had kind of bunched up, so I shuffled them towards the top then spread them all out again. Once I was finished and felt good about how I had shuffled them, I gathered them all into a neat deck like a deck of playing cards (her cards are more like index card size – a little thicker than playing cards), and I handed them back to her. She set the deck face down on the table and took the first card off the top and placed it face up on the table – this was my “past” card. Next, she took the second card off the top and placed it next to the “past” card to my right – it was my “present” card. The third card placed next in line was my “future” card. She then proceeded to interpret the cards which had pictures and numbers on them, none of which made any sense to me.

Jeci described to me what she saw and sensed in my past, and it was absolutely spot on. We talked about instances from our pasts and realized that we shared some similar experiences dealing with anxieties and mental health. We both got emotional and shared tears at this point. She was amazingly comforting and understanding in seeing and accepting the emotional release that was coming out of me. Then she gave me feedback about my present state, closing out the reading by telling me that my future was going to be filled with good things: my “future” card was abundance.

Jeci’s goal with her readings and her business is to leave people with an increased desire to explore their spirituality and gain insight into where they are on their life path; to help them identify their potential. Her goal is not to read your future or to predict what may or may not happen in the future – your future is yours to create, it is not set or fated in any way. She hopes that by doing a reading with her, you will gain an insight into your personality that will help you meet future events head on and deal with them in a positive way. By seeking out and promoting positive energy, and doing everything we can to channel that positive energy, when things happen in the future, good or bad, we can deal with them productively.

Jeci has helped me achieve a more positive outlook in my life and I count on her as a spiritual advisor and friend.

If you happen to find yourself at The Gypsy Parlor on an open mic Tuesday, a Friday Reggae dance party, or any one of their numerous weekly events, look for Jeci Sky Walker’s Tarot and Numerology table in the back room. Go over and introduce yourself and meet one of the kindest most positive people I have ever met, and tell her you read about her. It will make her night and you won’t be disappointed in the results; they very may well change your life.

The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 551-0001 | Facebook