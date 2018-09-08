Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 1580 Niagara Sold

Another upper Niagara Street property has traded hands.  1580 Niagara Street, LLC purchased the Hohl Machine & Conveyor Co. complex at (you guessed it) 1580 Niagara Street today for $425,000.  The LLC owner is hiding behind a 300 International Drive in Williamsville address.  While a number of former industrial and warehouse properties along this stretch of Niagara have been converted to office and residential units, the new owner’s intentions are not known.  The building contains 3,700 sq.ft. of office space and 23,351 sq.ft. of production space with 12’ to 17’ high ceilings according to a listing by Militello Real Estate.

