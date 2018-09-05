Collector’s Inn: Home for the Nerdy

Back in New England where I am originally from, there are several comic book and gaming stores that make for great hangouts outside of just being places to purchase things. I’ve felt very at home in places like these, so it was a must that I find somewhere similar in my new home of Buffalo. Collector’s Inn on Delaware Avenue was one of the first places I’ve checked out since being in Buffalo, and I can confidently say that it was an extremely successful start.

Upon first glance at the outside, it doesn’t seem like much. The parking is minimal, the store appeared rather small, and the storefront is partially obscured by trees (but we like trees). My expectations were low, while finding nearby street parking after trying the tiny, filled lot to the side, but I regained hope and excitement after seeing posters and decorations of superheroes and Magic: the Gathering on the outside windows.

What is found inside is exactly what I wanted to find in my new home of Buffalo. Collector’s Inn has a great selection of comic books, including new releases, older books, volumes, and a separate room just for back issues. A pleasant assortment of action figures, Funko Pops, and other collectible toys line the shelves. There are plenty of choices of trading cards to purchase. Magic: the Gathering is the primary option, as it fills up a glass case that doubles as the checkout counter. Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Card Vanguard are also among the available trading card games.

Three long, white tables stand on the first floor for tabletop gaming. These tables are surrounded by walls of countless board games. The variety brought me joy as I glanced over games like​ Munchkin,​ ​Pandemic​,​ Betrayal at House on the Hill​, and much more. The schedule of weekly tabletop gaming events, featuring Friday Night Magic, a night dedicated to the ​Star Wars X-Wing​​ Miniatures Game​, P​okémon ​night, etc., is made easily accessible, as it is posted on the front door, on some of the walls, and at the checkout counter.

While I was there, I was extremely happy with my find. This shop is the exact kind of place I was looking for. However, I couldn’t help but to think it’d be cramped during gaming events. To my surprise, there is actually more space up a little flight of stairs beyond the gaming tables. The stairs lead to a section dedicated to RPGs like ​Dungeons and Dragons,​ and miniatures for games like ​Warhammer 40K​, and a room labeled as the “Godfather Room” which appeared to be used for private gaming with its single table. Passing through the Godfather Room leads to yet another, much larger flight of stairs. I was both shocked and excited to discover what lies at the top of these stairs. An absolutely massive room filled with dozens of more fold-out tables for gaming. This place will certainly never have the issue of being too cramped.

The best thing Collector’s Inn has to offer is its atmosphere. The employees are especially friendly and approachable. During my visit, an employee and I complimented each other’s nerdy t-shirt at the same time, then he told me about where a few things were and offered to answer any other questions I had. The store is covered with nerdy decorations of ​Star Wars,​ ​Game of Thrones,​ superheroes, and the like. They sell snacks which enhances the relaxing and playing games with friends experience. Overall, Collector’s Inn offers a lot when it comes to comic books and tabletop gaming, and provides a comfortable hangout spot for lovers of all things nerdy. I can see this being my new geeky home.

Collector’s Inn | 3107 Delaware Avenue | Kenmore, New York 14217 | (716) 873-8633 | Facebook

Supplemental images courtesy Collector’s Inn