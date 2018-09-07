Cheers heard across Buffalo as Beer Week approaches!

How do you plan to celebrate Buffalo Beer Week?
For almost a decade, The Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association has hosted this annual ten-day celebration of local craft beer which now features festivals, dinners, tours, pub crawls, tastings and meet-the-brewer nights at area bars, restaurants and other locations throughout the Buffalo Niagara region. The BNBA recently unveiled this year’s agenda and we are raising our glass in support! The 9th Annual Buffalo Beer Week will be held from Friday, September 14, through Sunday, September 23, and will feature events such as:
- The annual Buffalo Beer Week Opening Gala on Friday, September 14 from 5-9 pm at Flying Bison Brewery. The event will feature beer from across Western New York breweries and will include food trucks, live music and a complimentary Buffalo Beer Week Opening Gala tasting glass.
- Buffalo Brewed on Saturday, September 15 at the Imagine Event Center. The event will feature a local beer takeover with selections from many local favorites and performances by two of Buffalo’s most prominent Americana bands, PA Line and Black Canyon Lights.
- Drinking in Style on Tuesday, September 18 at Trocaire College. Brian Barrows, director of Trocaire’s Brewing, Distilling, & Fermentation Science Program, will discuss and offer tastings of beers that have been brewed “to style.”
- Buffalo Beer Mob on Wednesday, September 19. Habitat for Humanity Buffalo is teaming up with the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association for a city-wide local-beer tap take over with Women Build guest bartenders! Habitat Buffalo volunteers will be on hand at partnering bars, breweries, and restaurants to serve beer during Happy Hour to raise funds for Habitat Buffalo’s Women Build. Participating bars and breweries include:
- Blackbird Cider Hall – Blackbird Cider Works
- Colter Bay – Four Mile
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse – Community Beer Works
- Pizza Plant Transit – Westshore Brewing
- Pizza Plant Canalside – Resurgence Brewing
- Rusty Nickel Brewing – RNBC’s FemAle launch
- Schnitzel & Co. – Flying Bison
- Aurora Brew Works – 42 North
- Hamm & Fattey’s – Hamburg Brewery
- The annual Ballpark Brew Bash, sponsored by Consumers Beverages, on Saturday, September 21, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Coca-Cola Field, featuring dozens of breweries from across the globe. A ticket includes admission to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, program, and 20 tasting tickets which can be redeemed for one (1) 3oz. beer sample each. . Tickets are available at all 17 Consumer’s Beverages locations, the Buffalo Bisons ticket office and online at www.tickets.com. A portion of the proceeds will again benefit the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association.
- Borderland Music and Arts Festival, taking place Saturday, September 22 and Sunday September 23 starting at 11 a.m. at Knox Farm State Park. A two-day music and arts festival that will celebrate the rich history and renaissance of the region through performances by both international and local artists, craft beer, food, artisans, and more. Tickets can be purchased online at borderlandsfestival.com.
Buffalo Beer Week ends with the Happy Ending Taproom Brunches, taking place on Sunday, September 23 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Thin Man Brewery, Four Mile Brewery, 42 North Brewing, Community Beer Works, Riverworks Brewing, Lafayette Brewing, New York Beer Project, Lilly Belle Meads, Brickyard Brewing Company will be featuring a Sunday brunch for the closeout event of Beer Week.
“Buffalo Beer Week was created in large part to foster knowledge of the region’s ever-growing brewing heritage, so it’s only appropriate that this year’s theme is focused on beer education” said Tim Herzog, president of the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association. “The BNBA is looking forward to the continued growth of Buffalo Beer Week and Western New York as an international destination for beer enthusiasts.”
”With each year, Buffalo Beer Week continues to grow and the level of excitement from all of the participating breweries and sponsors we’ve seen this year is unmatched,” said Clay Keel, head brewmaster at 42 North Brewing Company. “We’ve brought several new organizations on board to partner with the BNBA to go along with a number of new and exciting events, so we are thrilled to be able to give Buffalo Beer Week a fresh look year after year.”
Earlier this month, representatives from approximately 20 local breweries came together to create a collaborative brew called “Class is in Session.” “Class is in Session” is an IPA that will be sold in stores and restaurants throughout the fall in celebration of Buffalo Beer Week.
For more information about the all the events taking place during Buffalo Beer Week, please visit http://www.buffalobeerweek.com/events-3/.
Lead image by Peter Kraayvanger, Pixabay.