Buffalo Zine Fair – Fall 2018

On Saturday, September 8, Gutter Pop Comics and Sugar City will be hosting the highly anticipated annual Buffalo Zine Fair. The fair is dedicated to those who produce their own zines, comic books, and other versions of printed media. It’s a time to celebrate DIY culture, and those who continue to create printed works for readers who appreciate the sentimental and timeless nature of paper.
Let us rebel against library closings, newspaper downsizings, and e-readers by celebrating good old-fashioned physical handmade print media!
Zines are also considered more lax when it comes to attention to detail – there are no imposed rules and regulations. Rather, creators can be who they are, while printing whatever it is that they want to print. These small booklets have small runs, making them desirable to those who understand their nature as written and illustrated works of art.
Vendor List:
- 716ComicCollectibles
- Arrows
- Art of Stace
- Autonomous Foxfire
- Bad Drone Media
- Blinded Y’all With Science
- Cecelia Favorito & Julia Penchazadeh Robert
- Charles Shearer
- Charlie Best
- City Honors IB Art
- DIY BFLO
- Emma Percy
- Fugitive Rabbit
- Graham Abbott
- Hypnotic Dog Comics
- Imni.XIII
- Joey Goergen
- Juliar Ink
- Kale Johnson
- Katharyn Ketter-Franklin
- L Rowley Prints
- Manazine
- Matt H. Taylor
- Mixed Messages zine
- National TeenSet Outsider
- Near Death Flying Turtle
- No Labels Clothing Cooperative
- Peach Mag
- Sage Enderton
- Small Po[r]tions
- Sonder
- Steve MD and Jason Wilder Photo Zines
- The Itinerant Printer
- The Panoptic Press
- TRANSVERSALS
- trinity marie
- Wax Mice
- Xiao Mei
Buffalo Zine Fair | Sugar City & Gutter Pop | September 8, 2018 | 11am to 5pm | Free entry | All ages | Facebook