Aqueous To Debut New Album- Exclusive

On October 12th, 2018, fans of Aqueous will have a new reason to rejoice; Color Wheel, the quartet’s first full-length studio record since 2014’s Cycles, will finally hit shelves. This time, on vinyl, too.

“Color Wheel feels like a step forward for the band in every way,” shares Aqueous guitarist/keyboardist David Loss. “We tapped into a distinctly more emotional and purposeful space when writing it, and there’s a raw honesty throughout the album’s lyrics and themes that I think a lot of people can relate to. Though some of those themes are a little heavier, there’s a constant thread of hopeful optimism that we hope people will really connect with. Musically, the band has evolved and Color Wheel finds us exploring some new and very exciting musical lanes.”

Of the album’s 10 tracks, virtually every song has remained unheard – except for “Second Sight” and “Weight of the Word” which have quickly become crowdpleasers in the band’s live catalog. Even still, both tracks have received fresh studio treatment and the Turkuaz Horns were invited to record on the latest rendition of the latter.

Color Wheel:

1. Second Sight

2. How High You Fly

3. Realize Your Light

4. Split The Difference

5. Color Wheel

6. Good Enough

7. Half In, Half out

8. Weight Of The Word (feat. Turkuaz Horns)

9. Mandela Effect

10. In It (For Me)

In this exclusive Buffalo Rising Preview, we have the first three songs off the new album streaming for our readers’ pleasure. These tracks are unreleased by a major media outlet until now and feature the band’s liner notes:

1. “Second Sight” – https://soundcloud.com/ aqueousband/01-second-sight/s- A4B7S “‘Second Sight’ deals with the concept of doing everything one can to put aside petty differences and looking for those linings of hope and connection that every human inherently shares, despite living in such divided times. It’s also about appreciating and feeling grateful just to be alive and using that level of gratitude to try to shed cynicism; it’s about connecting with people and recognizing each of our roles in the division and working towards bridging those gaps where possible.”

“‘How High You Fly‘ is a tribute to a friend we lost to the grips of addiction. The song, lyrically and musically (re-worked entirely for Color Wheel), represents the concept of this person, after passing away, finally being free of their worldly struggle and suffering from addiction; how they could somehow “start again” unshackled by that experience. It goes on to conceptualize that they could, in some way, even connect with other people they knew in life that also passed, but ultimately recognizes that this thought might simply be a comfort to those still here, dealing with the loss themselves.”

3. “Realize Your Light” – https://soundcloud.com/ aqueousband/03-realize-your- light/s-hic1E “‘Realize Your Light’ is a hopeful message of positivity that life is far too short to not live it to the fullest potential, and that if one can recognize their purpose, they could likely achieve anything. It considers the idea that regardless of one’s circumstance, where they have been, and where they are going, that somewhere in the struggle, there’s a path and a calling out there for each person.”

In addition, Aqueous is sponsoring the "Give BAQ" River Cleanup – Cazenovia Park, September 15th (Mike's bday 🙂 ) Join AQ on September 15th as we team up with Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper to help clean our local waterways. We'll be meeting at Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo at 10am to sweep the shoreline of any garbage and clutter. There is no need to sign up for anything, just meet Team AQ at the park! With a donation of $20 you'll receive a Give BAQ t-shirt, with all profits going to Buffalo Riverkeeper. Please be advised this is a rain or shine event. More details to follow. FB link to clean up event: https://www.facebook.com/events/302214453886892/

Pre-order for Color Wheel on vinyl is happening now via the band's Bandcamp page: https://bit.ly/2wuxFrT

