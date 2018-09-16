16th Annual Music is Art Festival is Today!!!

Today’s the day! It’s time to get you butt down to Music is Art at RiverWorks, to experience some of the best live music that this city has to offer, with multiple stages, art booths, dance groups, performers, an instrument zoo, a Kids Village, oddities, and so much more. Altogether there will be over 700 musicians performing, with loads of DJs, and more than 75 displaying artists.
It turns out the RiverWorks at the Middle Harbor has been the best thing to ever happen to MiA. Not only are there tons of micro venues at the site, there’s also plenty to see and do, including silo climbing, and zip-lining. There’s also an adventure ropes course, kayaking, cycling… you name it and RiverWorks has it.
So grab your friends, your folks, and/or your kiddies, and head down to this remarkable Buffalo event that continues to showcase all of the wonderful things that this city has to offer.
See you there!
16th Annual Music is Art Festival
Saturday, September 8, 2018
11am to 2am
Free
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203