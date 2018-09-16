16th Annual Music is Art Festival is Today!!!

Feminism, poetry and the vibrant symbolism of the female experience Jennifer Regan (1934 –2016) threaded into powerful quilts to siphon triumph, tragedy, death, mourning and rebirth are the focus of the exhibition. For much of her early life, Regan lived what many would consider a privileged “American Dream.” In 1959, she married Edward (Ned) V. Regan, who later served as Erie County Executive and New York State Comptroller.

Born and raised in Orchard Park, NY, she attended Buffalo Seminary, and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Smith College and University at Buffalo. In the 1960s, Jennifer Regan emerged as a well-established writer in Western New York, publishing poetry in journals and reviewing books for the Buffalo News. As a highly regarded political family, they were dubbed the “Buffalo’s Kennedys” during Ned Regan’s tenure as County Executive. Despite seemingly having it all, Jennifer Regan was troubled.

When they divorced in 1988, her self-identity changed dramatically. Struggling with the loss of married life and a wide array of emotions, she turned to art to exhaust anguish writing poetry to narrate womanhood within the contexts of patriarchal power. These messages transferred to quilts to create stitched narratives displayed on walls. Initially, these security blankets grieved the loss of a former life as well as accepting her new role as a single, middle-aged woman.

Regan created over 100 stitched narratives between 1989 and 2006. Not particularly religious, she focused on certain Biblical stories in some of her work. Regan identified heavily with both Eve and “Mrs. Noah,” and used their stories to comment on personal frustration. Renaissance and other European inspired symbols from various periods–ancient Greek vessels, Roman shrines, biblical Renaissance works, and post-impressionist masters–are also referenced in her representations.

“Although I never met Jennifer Regan, curating the exhibition was an opportunity to get to know her,” said Heather Gring, Burchfield Penney Archivist. “She included so much of herself in her stitched narratives combining poetry with her love of quilting to process her experience of the world. The artworks are incredibly honest, and display a wide range of sorrow, joy, playfulness and thoughtfulness. The details are so engrossing, they speak to women, but they also speak to all who have tried to make sense of the world and felt a little frayed.”

Regan once said describing what art is all about, “The point is to subvert, turn upside down, reject labels, break all rules as a triumph over a long life living according to rules imposed from the outside.”

