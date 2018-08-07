What Makes Buffalo Niagara an Attractive Place for Young People?

There is something in the air around Buffalo, and it isn’t just the smell of Cheerios™ from General Mills.

Time has proven that despite the ups and downs, the good times and the bad, Buffalo has a strong and wonderful culture. We know who we are, but in the midst of this excitement, do we know where we are going?

We may not know the answer to that questions just yet, but we are going to find out. Ten years ago and ten years from now paint two very different pictures for the Buffalo Niagara region. People leaving vs. people coming. Businesses closing vs. businesses opening. One thing we know with fact is that the success of our community and region is directly tied to our ability to attract and retain young people.

The fact of the matter is, that while our “millennial” population (25-34 years old) outpaced the nation in 2017, that won’t last. Within the next five years other cities are slated to gain young people at a faster rate. Our natural population isn’t increasing, yet, we still need: Doctors. Construction workers. Teachers. Mechanics. CEO’s. Entrepreneurs. Manufacturers. Artists. And more people and jobs we can’t even imagine. This begs the question…what do we do?

Survey. Before we can begin to plan and prepare for the pending population problem, we need to understand where the pride and pain points are when it comes to our region’s young people. BN360, a young professional development program at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, started the “Young Professionals Survey” in 2017 to do just that- understand what our Young People think of the region as a place to live, work, and play. While optimistic, last year’s findings revealed that we have work to do, starting with getting a better gauge on our young people.

So, to the young people of Buffalo Niagara (anyone 21-40 years old), BN360 wants to hear from you. Your voice matters perhaps now more than ever. Building on Buffalo Niagara’s recent momentum is going to depend on you. BN360 wants to know-

Are you from Buffalo Niagara? Moving here? Leaving here?

Can you find work in your industry here? Is there room to advance?

What do you think of the region as a place to live, work, and play?

Do you plan to stay in the region?

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill social media survey. This is a survey where the answers can and will make a difference in our community now and in the future. You have an opportunity. Take it. Buffalo comes from greatness- we are the Queen City. The original “City of Light.” And perhaps most importantly, the “City of Good Neighbors,” we can and will continue to deliver greatness.

You, young people, are the next Entrepreneurs, CEO’s, Music Moguls, Elected Officials, Community Caretakers, and “Good Neighbors.” This is Buffalo now, you are Buffalo future, and BN360 wants to know…what will you do?

We are listening. Take the survey before August 17 and tell us at: thepartnership.org/bn360/2018-young-professionals-survey.

See the published results in late October, then get involved. Be an active participant in helping to shape the future of our community and region.