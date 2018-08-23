First it was WNY Pagan Pride Day, and now comes Wizard Fest! Wizard Fest is a festival that celebrates everything that revolves around Harry Potter, including… the cloak of invisibility, howlers, deluminators, elder wands, resurrection stones, remembralls, revealers, sneakoscopes, gobstones, horcruxes, goblets of fire, philosopher’s stones, sorting hats, two-way mirrors, magical trunks, broomsticks, floo powder, flying carpets, vanishing cabinets, blood quills, cauldrons, and, of course, wands.
Grab your cloaks, brooms and wands, as this is the wizarding event of the Year! Strictly no admittance of any owls OR cats OR toads.
OK Buffalo, it’s time to get your magical dance shoes on, for a Harry Potter themed dance party at EXPO Market, on Monday, October 1, from 7pm to 1am. The EXPO bar will be transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for one very special affair. On that evening, there will be a costume contest, butterbeer, Harry Potter themed drinks (firewhisky and other potent potions), and Quidditch pong.
Wizard Fest!
Monday, October 1, 2018
7pm to 1am
EXPO Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
18+ and you have to be 21 to drink the butterbeer
TICKETS: bit.ly/hpbuffalo
WANDS: bit.ly/wizardfestwands
*Wizardfest is not an official event of, associated or affiliated with Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros. Harry Potter, names, characters and related images are copyright and trademark of Warner Brothers
