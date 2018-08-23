Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wizard Fest!

First it was WNY Pagan Pride Day, and now comes Wizard Fest! Wizard Fest is a festival that celebrates everything that revolves around Harry Potter, including… the cloak of invisibility, howlers, deluminators, elder wands, resurrection stones, remembralls, revealers, sneakoscopes, gobstones, horcruxes, goblets of fire, philosopher’s stones, sorting hats, two-way mirrors, magical trunks, broomsticks, floo powder, flying carpets, vanishing cabinets, blood quills, cauldrons, and, of course, wands.

Grab your cloaks, brooms and wands, as this is the wizarding event of the Year! Strictly no admittance of any owls OR cats OR toads.

OK Buffalo, it’s time to get your magical dance shoes on, for a Harry Potter themed dance party at EXPO Market, on Monday, October 1, from 7pm to 1am. The EXPO bar will be transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for one very special affair. On that evening, there will be a costume contest, butterbeer, Harry Potter themed drinks (firewhisky and other potent potions), and Quidditch pong.

Monday, October 1, 2018

7pm to 1am

EXPO Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

18+ and you have to be 21 to drink the butterbeer

TICKETS: bit.ly/hpbuffalo

WANDS: bit.ly/wizardfestwands

See Facebook event

*Wizardfest is not an official event of, associated or affiliated with Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros. Harry Potter, names, characters and related images are copyright and trademark of Warner Brothers

Lead image: hotblack

