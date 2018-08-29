Williamsville Firm Moving to Chandler Street

Developer Rocco Termini has lined up another tenant for 166 Chandler Street. ODL Ortho Lab recently signed a five-year lease for 13,000 sq.ft. of space, taking the entire third floor and one-third of the fourth floor. ODL’s current 32 employees are currently located on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.

ODL is a full-service Orthodontic Lab that has been in business for 35 years. ODL specializes in orthodontic appliances such as retainers and their line of Invisible aligners branded as Vivid Aligners. The business was started by Jim Wright and then sold to his two son’s Mike and Tom Wright and his son in law, Brendan Pratt in May 2017.

The family has an extensive orthodontic past including a great great grandfather (Frank Casto) who was one of the first presidents of the American Association of Orthodontics in 1909 (AAO) and was one of the first graduates from the Angle School of Orthodontia in 1902. The late Dr. Laurence Wright (Frank’s step-son) who started Owl Orthodontics on Main street in Amherst and his two sons who also became orthodontists, Dave and Doug Wright also form part of that history. Dr. Larry Wright was the father of Jim Wright and the grandfather of the current owners, Mike and Tom Wright.

Redevelopment plans for the 166 Chandler property call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. The addition will house Thin Man Brewery’s brewing operations. A tasting room in the existing building will have views of the brewing area. Thin Man will be canning at the location to distribute across the eastern United States. One floor of the existing building will house wood cask barrels with a banquet room serving specialty cask beers.

Two other tenants have been announced. Salon in the City Suites will bring beauty and spa services to the blossoming area. It will house nine beauty professional suites that can be customized for each specific need of the suite ‘owner’. Husband-wife team of Jess Lasagna and Joe Hartrich will be opening a fitness center in the building. Originating in Australia, F45 Training combines elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training.

ODL expects to move into its new space in January.