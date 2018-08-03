What it The Buffalo Experience?

What makes Buffalo unique, in your eyes? Is it the water, the people, the buildings? Is it the street that you live on? The food scene? Family even? For the proponents and backers of The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience, it’s all of these things, and more. That’s why it’s time to tell the real story of Buffalo, in an intimate-yet-electrified atmosphere that will one day take the form of a permanent Hall of Fame structure. This Hall of Fame will encompass the combined histories of The Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, and The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame (see background).

It’s all well and good to talk about the possibilities of The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience, but in all actuality this is one of those projects that has to be experienced first hand, in order to be truly appreciated. That’s why a reception was recently held at Chef’s Restaurant, to unveil a new interactive kiosk, while premiering a video. The interactive kiosk, now in place in the lobby of Chef’s, is a set of conceptual designs created by Hadley Exhibits. Guests to the restaurant can browse through a snippet of the incredible lifespans of this city’s music, sports, and broadcasting worlds.

Inset image: How does Spaghetti Parmesan with a side of 3 Hall of Famers sound? Right now if you donate $20.18 to the BFLO Hall of Fame Experience then you have a chance of winning dinner at Chef’s for 6 people joined by a Hall of Famer from Sports, Music & Broadcasting! Just visit the website, text “GIVE” to (716) 638-2200 or visit Chef’s to scan the QR code at checkout or at the new kiosk in the main lobby!

At this stage in the game, the organization behind The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience is staging these unique pop-ups in order to create opportunities for fundraising activities, which will ultimately allow for the hiring of an executive director, while finding an appropriate home for the attraction.

Organizers recently hosted a successful event featuring Chris Berman of ESPN (this past June). Now, they are teaming up with local supporters such as Chef’s Restaurant, and the Buffalo Bills Backers, to showcase the power of the partnership that encompasses the three Hall of Fames. The kiosk will remain at Chef’s through September, upon which time it will travel to other locations throughout the city.

As for the BFLO Experience video (produced by Full Circle Studios), it features JoAnn Falletta of the BPO, and John Murphy (the voice of the Bills). The two talk about what the BFLO Experience means to us all, and the importance of establishing a permanent venue where the stories can be told in a unique and captivating fashion.

The BFLO Hall of Fame Experience from Full Circle Studios on Vimeo.