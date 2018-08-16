Virginia Street Project Nearing Completion

If there is a telltale sign that the lower West Side is heading places, it’s got to be this project at the corner of Virginia and Prospect. We’ve been watching this building for years, long before anyone ever decided to fix it up. This is one of those lynchpin buildings that would have been a tragedy to lose. Time-wise, this project was closely aligned with the City’s Niagara Street infrastructure roll out. Can you imagine if we had lost it, just as the rest of the neighborhood was getting its mojo?
Fisher Rental Management (locally owned and operated for ten years) has a posted sign on the outside of the building that reads, “Luxury apartments – taking applicants – fisherrentalmangement@gmail.com.” The Fisher Rental Management website* features a quote by Mark Fisher that reads, “The place where you live is an expression of your life. It grows as you grow, it breathes as you breathe.” The website also has a number of interior shots, including a montage of images (more on the site):
Some of the interiors feature beautiful wooden floors, glimpses of brick walls, with open kitchens.
Remember what the corner of Virginia and Prospect once looked like, not that long ago? Click here to see.
Taking a look around this immediate neighborhood, there are some exciting project going on. At the same time, there are some real opportunities to turn around a number of other houses and buildings. It’s still a bit of a hodgepodge of real estate. We like to call them opportunities. At the same time, there’s a monumental upswing in all directions, compared to ten years ago.
The website also features another property rentals at 282 Jersey Street, 189 Huntington Avenue, and 83 Prospect, which is a real showstopper.