Video: John McCain – Faith In Our Friends

This is a story that WNY Media Network produced back in 2007. Marc Odien and Bill Zimmermann (Buffalo World Institute) have recounted the 50+ year friendship of Conrad Mikulec from Buffalo, and ‘Thaison’ from Vietnam.

Although worlds apart, these men were brought together by the common goal of getting John McCain and other POW’s released from Vietnam.

Against their efforts, McCain refused to leave until all the US captives were released together in 1973.

Mikulec could be a cantankerous SOB but he was a brilliant man. Among other achievements, he developed the ABC fire extinguisher, and he invented the first aluminum scuba tank for Jaques Cousteau, enabling recreational scuba diving.

Mikulec and McCain remained good friends through the years.

Mikulec passed away in February and of course John McCain died three days ago at the age of 81, but we think this story of peace, dedication, and friendship should continue to live on. Here’s the story about how this uncanny friendship unfolded.