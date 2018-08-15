Tour de Farms Celebrates 10 Years

It’s all well and good to read about WNY’s robust farm-t0-table scene… it’s another to experience the farms first hand. Each year, GObike Buffalo organizes a bike tour that takes people around to visit a number of inspirational urban farms, as well as a handful of key rural farms.
The premise behind Tour de Farms (a guided bike tour) is to introduce people to the farms where their produce comes from, while demonstrating the benefits of alternative transportation. Thanks to the proliferation of farmers’ markets, CSAs (food shares), and grocery stores that support local growers, Buffalonians now have access to a variety of organic, wholesome foods. That’s why GObike Buffalo feels that it’s important to showcase the growers, and their farms, that help us to access healthy produce.
This year, cyclists will have three options when it comes to preferred routes:
- The new Rural Farm Tour will head out to East Aurora (a 48-mile, round-trip excursion) on Saturday morning, for undoubtedly the most scenic ride of the day. Riders will visit 3 farms and take a quick break to rest up for their ride back to the city.
- The new Urban Farm Tours, with 13-mile and 21-mile trip options, will stop at urban farms and gardens at different locations throughout the city. Designed to accommodate bicyclists of all skill levels, each route will explore the farms and folks who are growing fresh fruits and vegetables, educating the community, and pioneering local sustainable agriculture.
“For the past 10 years, GObike Buffalo and Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) have collaborated on this event to advocate for a healthier, more sustainable WNY,” said Justin Booth, executive director at GObike Buffalo.
A bicycle tour of local urban and rural farms highlighting and celebrating sustainable transportation and our connection to the local food system.
Diane Picard, executive director at MAP, believes that “through these efforts, we have not only been able to raise awareness of our local food system, and the growers who are providing us with fresh locally grown produce, but also to continue the advocacy for promoting biking, alternative transportation options, and improved streetscapes throughout our city.”
All three designated tours will wind up, at the end of the day, at the new MAP Farmhouse (nearing completion) for a post-ride celebration, which will include food, drinks, and entertainment.
Tour de Farms
Saturday, September 15, 2018
7:00 AM – 5:00
Admission to the celebration is included in rider ticket prices, and may be purchased separately for non-riders. Attendees will enjoy a meal prepared with locally sourced ingredients, local beer and non-alcoholic beverages, and live entertainment. All event goers will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind wooden bicycle, donated by Normal Bicycles.