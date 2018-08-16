This Week in Litter – University Heights, Grant Street, and Allentown

I’ve been on a tear about litter in the city recently. So I figured that I would, on occasion, post some updates on the progress being made, and the ongoing struggles, pertaining to filthy streets.
We’ll start with Ayat Nieves who spotted a new posted sign in the University District that states that it is unlawful to litter, with a $75 fine (Chapter 413, Section 4 – Code of the City of Buffalo). Finally! Get we get some more of these signs in other neighborhoods in the city? To me, placing the $75 fine amount on the sign is a lot better than simply asking people not to litter. Now can we get some enforcement?
Next up, Grant Street. Here’s a big shout out to Lamar Advertising for donating a sky-high billboard (lead image), after Assemblyman Sean Ryan reached out to them. Without hesitation, Lamar offered to donate the billboard space, which has now become part of Ryan’s anti-litter campaign. Now, please Lamar, can you remove the billboard of Cellino & Barnes on the top of the Cantina Loco building in Allentown, and replace it with a billboard that doesn’t look so frightening? I think it’s time to end that tired campaign. At a time when we are populating our city with public art, those billboards are a real eyesore.
Finally, earlier this evening, members of the Allentown Litter Mob were out on Allen Street cleaning up… you guessed it… litter. Thank you! Apparently the team is looking for more people to volunteer. Remember, after walking around, picking up the litter with grabbers, volunteers meet up over at Fat Bob’s for free appetizers and drink specials. This group, which meets the third Thursday of the month at Fat Bob’s, from 6pm to 7pm, could use a few more helpful hands. If we all pitch in, this city will be more beautiful than ever, right?