Third Installment of the Parkside Artisan Market is this Sunday

The Parkside Community Association is pleased to present the third installment of the Parkside Artisan Market, this coming Sunday, August 26, starting at 10am. Throughout the day, at the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Russell Street, visitors to the market will find goods and wares from resident artisans and marketeers. The urbanist setting is a pedestrian HUB that has come to life thanks to the efforts of the visionaries behind the market. It’s an intersection, where life meets art, creativity, and entrepreneurism. 

If you missed the first two Parkside Artisan Markets, there are two remaining – one takes place this Sunday, and the last one of the season will be held on Sunday, September 23. Come on out and support your neighbors, local artisans, and the spirit of living in a proud Buffalo community.

The market (free and open to the public) ends at 3pm, giving people a full five hours to make an appearance and browse the unique selections.

For additional information: parksidebuffalo.org/Parkside_Artisan_Market

Lead image courtesy Parkside Community Association

