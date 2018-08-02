Thelma and the Sleaze Crush Mohawk With Support From Soul Butchers, The Gennies and A. Dreamer Solutions

Thelma and the Sleaze are a punk-rock band from Nashville, Tennessee who made the trip up here to Rock our faces and did not disappoint. The band is composed of four Bad Ass chicks who know how to Rock.
They played their kickass set and seemed enamored with the enthusiastic Mohawk crowd who showed up hard on a Wednesday night. Amazingly, after their set, the band Pine Fever showed up and played a surprise set on the landing above the merch section. Those guys play some heavy folk rock and were a special treat. Thelma and the Sleaze were supported by local punk rockers Soul Butchers, The Gennies and A. Dreamer Solutions.
These three local bands are strong up and comers and deserve your attention. The guitarist for The Gennies broke a string on his guitar in the middle of his set and the guitarist from the Soul Butchers, who played guitar with a fury reminiscent of Iggy and the Stooges, The Vandals, Bad Brains, The Dead Kennedys and Fugazi , let him borrow his guitar to finish out their set. That’s the spirit of Buffalo. We are a community and we are there for each other. I loved seeing this display of familial kinship and it makes me proud to call this city home.
Rock on Buffalo!