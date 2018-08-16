Buffalo history buffs will be excited to hear that The Association for a Buffalo Presidential Center will be sponsoring a talk by The History Museum Library Director, Cynthia Van Ness, MLS, where she will present The Top 5 Urban Legends about Grover Cleveland in Buffalo. Cynthia, who is a general wealth of information when it comes to the history of Buffalo, will be detailing her findings, as they relate to Grover Cleveland’s legacy as it pertains to Buffalo.
Grover Cleveland has been the subject of many claims about places where he lived or liked to hang out. Are they true? Are there undiscovered Cleveland sites in Buffalo? Join Library Director,Cynthia Van Ness, MLS as she explores these claims.
Cleveland was elected mayor of Buffalo in 1882. During his years of office, one of his primary goals was to “purge government corruption”. That is one of the leading factors that led him to the NY Governor’s Office. Ultimately, he won the US presidency. One of his claims to fame was serving two non-consecutive terms in office (the only president in American history to do so). This is a wonderful chance to learn about Cleveland, in a way that will help people to gain a clear understanding of his time spent in Buffalo.
The Top 5 Urban Legends about Grover Cleveland in Buffalo
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
6:00 pm
Buffalo History Museum | One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY
Museum admission $10 adults, students and seniors $5.00, veterans Free
The History Museum and The Buffalo Presidential Center Members FREE
Partial Proceeds to benefit The Buffalo Presidential Center