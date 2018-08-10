The Second Installment of Torn Space Theater’s Response Festival kicks off today with “Stations, a multimedia installation for Silo City”

Torn Space Theater returns to the scenic setting of Buffalo’s Silo City, this year exploring a whole new section of the industrial complex. Collaborating with local and international artists, technicians, and performers, STATIONS will swathe audiences in sound, light, and projection design to create a visceral and otherworldly experience.

The piece will feature a collaboration with Berlin-based lighting designer Olivier Pasquet, an internationally active lighting, sound and projection-mapping artist whose work has appeared at the Centre Pompidou, Hong Kong HSBC Center, and the Theatre National de Reims. More information about Olivier Pasquet and his ongoing work can be found at his website. Torn Space continues to bring in top contemporary artists from around the world to collaborate and share their work with the Western New York audience. STATIONS will also feature work by NYC-based sound designer Avi Amon, and gong percussionist Liz Holland, among others.

On Friday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m., there is a pre-show VIP experience that features a serene boat ride on the canal surrounding the scenic grain silos, accompanied by an original soundtrack composed by Torn Space sound designers. This nautical journey was a quest to gather the healing properties used within the Stations. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception set the stage for this meditative journey.

Torn Space artistic director Dan Shanahan and associate director Melissa Meola introduced the RESPONSE Festival in 2016 as a source of internationally acclaimed contemporary performance in Western New York. Torn Space Theater offers both original work in collaboration with local actors, composers, sculptors, video artists and designers. For more on the 2018 Response Festival, click here.

// STATIONS runs from August 10-12, 17-19, 2018

Doors at 7:30 pm, Performance at 8:00 pm

designed by Torn Space Theater

Written by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola

VIP Reception is Friday, August 10 at 7:00 pm

Location: Silo City, 20 Childs St. Buffalo, NY 14201

Tickets: $75 VIP, $25 for general admission

All festival tickets are available at: www.tornspacetheater.com

*Note that this show takes place in an industrial complex and caution must be exercised while on-site. To have the best evening possible, Torn Space recommend’s the following: wear comfortable shoes. Flip-flops are highly discouraged and high heeled shoes cannot be worn while experiencing this production. Patrons wearing high heels may be turned away for their own safety. Bring warm clothing as the temperature is often cooler by the water, and there is always a breeze.

Dress code is encouraged: wear your blacks and greys. Beverages will be available for purchase on-site. Food will be available at the bar “Duende” before the show. On Fri. 8/10, Sat. 8/11 and Fri. 8/17 there will be food trucks on site before the show.

In the event of extreme weather: Performances will be cancelled as close to show start time as possible. All tickets purchased for cancelled performances will be honored for any remaining performances. If you are unable to attend the rain date performance, you will be given a voucher to be used at any future Torn Space production. Keep track of Torn Space on social media for weather and show status updates – weather at the silos can be very different than the surrounding areas, and while it looks dreary at home, the performance space may be sunny and fine.

Torn Space Theater 3rd Annual Response Festival features performances that span from July through November of 2018.

– STATIONS, a new Torn Space site-specific performance at Silo City (August 10-12, 17-19)

– TRUCK, a mobile dance piece by NYC-based Bridgman│Packer Dance (August 18-19)

– Residency by 600 Highwaymen, the NYC based performance group, that culminates in a three-day parallel performance with Torn Space Theater (November 1-3).

Tickets and information may be found online at www.tornspacetheater.com.