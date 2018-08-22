The Rotary of Club of Buffalo launches annual Duck Derby fundraiser at Canalside this Sunday

The Rotary Club of Buffalo to host their annual Duck Derby fundraiser at Canalside on Sunday, August 26. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and the Duck Race begins a 2p.m. at the Canal. Hundreds of rubber ducks will be set free off the “Blue Line Bridge,” to participate you can “adopt” a duck for a $5 donation. Cheer your little quacker on through the finish line, while you help to raise money for our community.

Founded in 1911, the Rotary Club of Buffalo was Rotary International’s 28th club in the world. The club is made up of committed neighbors, community and business leaders dedicated to making Western New York a better place to live. Since 1989, the club has awarded grants of more than $1.9 million to local community organizations. Past grants include Rotary Rink, Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs, Literacy Volunteers, Cradle Beach, and Buffalo Police Athletic Association (PAL).

Buffalo Rotary’s latest grant for Rotary Reads Kids Club to the Buffalo & Erie County Library will provide a whole new life to several public libraries in the City of Buffalo The Rotary Reads Kids Club area of the libraries will encourage reading, discovery and curiosity in children, supplementing the school experience in Buffalo’s key neighborhoods. Not only will the Kids Club promote lifelong reading and learning, it will also be a warm, welcoming and safe place for children and families to read, discover and explore together.

So, get your ducks in a row for this Family-friendly event featuring, balloons, prizes and more “feathered festivities” beginning at 11:30 a.m., activities will be provided by the Buffalo Public Library, Explore & More Children’s Museum, and Young Audiences of WNY.

Help advance the mission of Rotary: join leaders, exchange ideas, take action.

Click here to adopt your duck.

1 duck – $5 | 6 ducks – $25 | 13 ducks – $50

