The next phase of Cars Sharing Main Street gets underway

The fourth phase of downtown Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street Project is now underway. The new $22.5 million project encompasses lower Main Street, between Exchange and Scott Streets. This section of Main Street is closest to Canalside, but does not complete the entire Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street Project – there will be one more section left to complete, which will finally bridge all of Main Street to the waterfront.

“This next phase of work to bring vehicular traffic to the lower end of Main Street – from Exchange to Scott streets – will be a major boost for Canalside, including the soon-to- open Explore & More Children’s Museum, and the just-announced residential and historical projects on the Aud block, as well as the Key Bank Center, Harborcenter,” Mayor Brown said.

This latest section of the Buffalo’s Cars Sharing Main Street Project is one of the most painful, due to the various stakeholders – the project is subject to completion through the 2019 and 2020 construction seasons.

“We’ve already seen the many benefits of improved access the Cars Sharing Main Street project has brought to the 500 through 700 blocks of Main Street, and we expect it to have an even greater positive impact on Lower Main,” Mayor Brown said.

“Opening Main Street to vehicular traffic has injected economic energy to the City of Buffalo by giving residents better access to shops, restaurants and more,” Schumer said. “Stage Two — opening up lower Main Street to vehicular traffic and upgrading the Metro Rail infrastructure — will further connect our city in a way that boosts vibrant street life. Working hand-in-glove with Mayor Bryan Brown, I have been proud to champion the ‘Cars on Main’ initiative to speed up revitalization in Buffalo, and now we are happily witnessing the transformation come to life,” Senator Schumer said.

The $2.8 million 700 block was completed in 2009 and included a two-way conversion of Main Street and bicycle lanes. Construction on the 600 block of Main Street began in late 2012, with a total project cost of $8 million, and was completed in January 2014. 500 block construction began in the fall of 2013 for a total project cost of about $21 million. It was completed on December 2015.

“This represents the latest phase in a nearly $43 million federal investment on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo,” said Congressman Higgins. “With the return of cars on portions of Main Street already completed in some areas we’ve seen the return of economic activity in once desolate blocks, including new businesses and residential living opportunities along Buffalo’s Main Street spine rom the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to Canalside.”

“As the state has made unprecedented investments throughout Buffalo and Western New York, returning vehicular traffic to downtown Main Street has been an important complement to our work to revitalize the City,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “With this latest extension along lower Main Street, we will be able to better connect residents and tourists to the growing number of attractions at Canalside and the Outer Harbor. The turnaround of Buffalo has truly been remarkable, and this project will help to keep up the momentum and transformation of Western New York.”

“The Buffalo Place Board of Directors is delighted to see the Cars Sharing Main Street project continue its transformative work in Downtown Buffalo,” said Buffalo Place Chairman and Senior Vice President for M&T Bank, Keith Belanger. “This pedestrian street template has transformed the north end of Downtown Buffalo’s Main Street, as evidenced by the private investment it has spawned in entertainment, dining, and living options, while simultaneously making the impacted area a better place to work. We are pleased to see the project continue in the burgeoning lower Main Street section of Downtown and look forward to the time when we complete all of Main Street, as this is a project that is a difference maker.”