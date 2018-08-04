The Molice and DJ Sashimi Pop Misuta Chow’s

The Molice are an Alternative, Post-hardcore band from Tokyo, Japan now based in Buffalo. Last night they played the first live concert at Misuta Chow’s and they did not disappoint. With support from DJ Sashimi, The Molice delivered an enthusiastic set in a quite intimate setting upstairs in the arcade.
The sake was flowing as Rinko, Yuzuru, and Paro kicked out the punky jams. The Molice are inspired by bands like The Police, Pixies, FUGAZI and The Doors. They have strong pop sensibilities but also a rebel streak which is reflected in their style and art. Rinko, the lead singer and guitar player also designed the band’s T-shirts and is a modern artist. Her style is geometric and logical and their T-shirts are very cool. The two other members of the band, Yuzuru and Paro are also mixed media artists in addition to being musicians.
DJ Sashimi is a contemporary house DJ who is produced by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls. She pumped out the jams and got the crowd ready for The Molice to christen the live music era at Misuta Chow’s. Can’t wait for the next show there.