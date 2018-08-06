On Sunday, August 19, Temple Beth Zion (805 Delaware Ave) and the Jewish Community Center (787 Delaware Ave) will host the inaugural Great Buffalo Jewbilee. The event is considered the first ever Jewish Summer Festival in Buffalo.
With German Festivals, Greek Festivals, a Burmese Water Festival, and just about every other culture celebrating their heritage, the stars were aligned for an occasion that celebrates the Jewish religion, the culture surrounding it, the people, the history, the food, the music, and even the architecture. There’s even the perfect setting, with two neighboring venues dedicated to preserving Jewish heritage and instilling pride in the community by enhancing integral aspects of health and family wellness.
Grant Golden will be reading stories to kids, and there will be a video showing of his most recent endeavor –Way Back When – 3 short plays based on the Book of Genesis.
The Great Buffalo Jewbilee, which will take place Sunday, August 19. There are four main parts to this event: food, music, kids’ stuff, and other entertainment.
Opening ceremonies & Greetings from Dignitaries @ noon
JCC Ribbon cutting & Grand re-opening @ 3 pm
EAT: All food items will be $5 or LESS (supervised by the BvK) – Babka | Baklava | Bagels & Lox | Shmaltz Brewing Company and Tzafona Cellars Beer & Wine Tent | Challah | Chopped Liver | Cold Cut Sandwiches | Corn on the Cob | Falafel | Fries | Kosher Hot Dogs | Knishes | Pickle on a Stick | Specialty Salads
MUSIC: PJ Library Concert by Rick Recht | Performances by Y-Studs & West of Odessa Klezmer Band | Cantorial Concert
MORE: Bounce Houses | Face Painting | Krav Maga by Training Edge | Shofar & Matza Factories | Local & Israeli Artisans | Kosher Cooking Demos
The Great Buffalo Jewbilee
Sunday, August 19, 2018
11:30 AM – 6 PM
787 and 805 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209-2005
Hosted by Buffalo Jewish Federation