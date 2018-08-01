Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The GlassBarge is on its way to Buffalo

One of the more unusual barges in the world is on its way to Buffalo. The GlassBarge is a 30’ x 80’ canal barge that is outfitted with glassmaking equipment. While in Buffalo, at Canalside, the GlassBarge will host a series of free glassblowing demonstrations, designed to tell the story of glassmaking in Corning, NY. The barge tour is considered a signature event for the Erie Canal Bicentennial, which is a statewide celebration. 

The GlassBarge features patented all-electric glassmaking equipment.

The historic significance of the glassmaking and the barge is interesting. The tour commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company—now known as Corning Incorporated. When the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company was relocated to Corning, NY, the glassmaking equipment was transported via barge by using New York Waterways. Now, 150 years later, Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) is recreating that journey, while extending it to showcase the wonders of glassmaking to other communities that share those same NY waterways.

GlassBarge Comes to Buffalo

August 3, 2018 – August 5, 2018

11am-6pm

Canalside | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, NY 14202

Click here for additional details

Photo courtesy I Love NY

