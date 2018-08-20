For the first time, The Birds Nest (a studio for circus arts) will be participating in Curtain Up! (the opening of the theater season). The two groups will be collaborating for the 2018 season opener, as aerialists, dancers, and acrobats tell the tale of Alice and Wonderland, in a whimsical performance unlike anything else that you might have seen. Lewis Carroll’s classic tale will be recreated in a way that only The Bird’s Nest can attempt – on the ground, and flying through the air.
Allow your curiosity to take you down the rabbit hole where down is up and time is an illusion.
The Birds Nest has become an integral part of Buffalo’s cultural scene. Now this acrobatic troupe will set off in an adventure that will have the crowd glued to their seats, as the performers take to the air with effortless ease, while telling the tale of Alice and her own adventures.
This is not your typical theatrical production, but it certainly does add a fun and unexpected twist to Curtain Up! for those who might be looking to wander down the rabbit hole.
The Bird’s Nest & Curtain Up! Present: Wonderland
The Bird’s Nest Circus Arts | 64 Fillmore Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14210
Friday and Saturday, September 14-15, 2018
Doors open at 7:30 PM | Performers ascending at 8PM
Tickets are $35
