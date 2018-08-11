Attention race/speed/powerboat enthusiasts, today’s the big day to check out a fleet of impressive boats at Canalside, as they participate in The 2nd Annual Ray Nuchereno Memorial Poker Run. Throughout the day, over 100 boats will be competing in the 100 mile run that will ultimately wind up at Templeton Landing, starting around 4pm. That means that powerboat enthusiasts will have a chance to check out some serious racing machines as they return from the race. During the day, racers will be passing by checkpoints that include Gateway Harbor, and Sunset Bay Beach Club.
This year’s Poker Run (powered by Elite Poker Runs) is being dedicated to Ray Nuchereno, who was a huge Poker Run supporter. Nuchereno dedicated himself to promoting the Poker Run in WNY. It was with his guidance that the Buffalo Poker Run has become one of the premier racing events in the country.
It’s not often that people can get a good, up close look at this many speed machines. Everyone is invited down to the waterfront to check out this thunderous affair.
Lead image courtesy WNYOPA