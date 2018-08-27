Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Tapestry K-5 Comes into Focus

0 Comments

The new $11 million K-5 Tapestry Charter School expansion project has come a long way since it was ‘topped off‘ in February. The facility at 111 Great Arrow Avenue looks like it is nearing completion – the target completion date was scheduled for September 2018The new Tapestry K-5 is conveniently located just down the street from Tapestry 6-12 (formerly K-12) public charter school, at 65 Great Arrow. The new addition will free up space at the school, while alleviating traffic congestion on Great Arrow. 

In addition to the three-story, 60,158 sq.ft. addition, the K-5 project includes:

  • A bus loop
  • 83 additional parking spaces
  • Green space
  • Playground
  • 190′-0″ x 330′-0″ turf soccer field
  • Classrooms, offices
  • Cafeteria
  • A STEAM laboratory and classrooms for the arts

This is a big deal for Tapestry Charter School, which needed to free up space at the 65 Great Arrow building. The new building goes a long way towards creating a campus-like environment for students and staff, on a formerly fallow industrial site. 

Trautman Associates Architects Engineers is designing the project.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments