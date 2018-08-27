Tapestry K-5 Comes into Focus

The new $11 million K-5 Tapestry Charter School expansion project has come a long way since it was ‘topped off‘ in February. The facility at 111 Great Arrow Avenue looks like it is nearing completion – the target completion date was scheduled for September 2018. The new Tapestry K-5 is conveniently located just down the street from Tapestry 6-12 (formerly K-12) public charter school, at 65 Great Arrow. The new addition will free up space at the school, while alleviating traffic congestion on Great Arrow.
In addition to the three-story, 60,158 sq.ft. addition, the K-5 project includes:
- A bus loop
- 83 additional parking spaces
- Green space
- Playground
- 190′-0″ x 330′-0″ turf soccer field
- Classrooms, offices
- Cafeteria
- A STEAM laboratory and classrooms for the arts
This is a big deal for Tapestry Charter School, which needed to free up space at the 65 Great Arrow building. The new building goes a long way towards creating a campus-like environment for students and staff, on a formerly fallow industrial site.
Trautman Associates Architects Engineers is designing the project.