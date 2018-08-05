If you haven’t heard of the “Beyond Meat” burger yet then you are in for a treat…or should we say burger! This is truly the summer of the Beyond Meat burger and we have all the “grilling” details.

Prior to our going vegan a little over a year ago, Alex was a huge meat eater and loved a good burger like any typical American. Our first summer eating 100% vegan, he experienced some withdrawals, so when we heard of the launch of the Beyond Meat burger (and got our hands on two), we knew the game officially changed.

This plant-based burger is so ‘real’ it looks, tastes, and grills just like your average burger and might fool any meat eater… trust us, we’ve tried! It is so close to a juicy burger, it actually bleeds (beet juice of course) but the visual perception takes your grilling experience to a whole new level.

Having the ability to throw a healthy plant-based burger on the grill is more than gratifying and we both have to agree that they taste better than the traditional beef patty. It’s that good.

Speaking of healthy, the days of your subconscious guilt about eating a greasy burger are over. Beyond Meat burgers are pretty darn healthy with 20 grams of pea protein being its largest component. They are GMO-free, hormone-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and antibiotic free. Sound healthy enough for you? To top it off, they are filled with vitamins and nutrients.

So where can you find Beyond Meat burgers in Buffalo? Stores include Wegmans, Lexington Co-op, East Aurora Co-op, and Whole Foods. Restaurants include TGI Fridays, The Steer, Lake Effect Diner, and Cheeburger Cheeburger.

So next time you have a cookout, make sure not to leave out your vegetarian/vegan friends and don’t be shy to buy your own pack of Beyond Meat burgers to test for yourself.

These are so popular that Wegmans markets have been out of stock for some time now and Beyond Meat released a statement saying they are backed up due to such a high demand. So if you can get your hands on a pack, consider yourself lucky. If you are unable to find them in store, the restaurants stated above are always stocked.

It’s uplifting to know that there is now a truly plant-based and delicious burger available to non-meat eaters because there are scary ingredients in particular meat substitutes these days. If you ever get an extra minute in the grocery store, take a glance at frozen soy meat section and read the ingredient list. Some of these options contain a hefty list of unusual ingredients including soy protein isolate.

After reading this, if you’re hungry like we are and feel compelled to try one, kudos to you! And don’t forget to invite your vegetarian/vegan friends to your next cookout. Feel free to let us know in the comments below with your thoughts on the taste of the burger if you’ve tried one and any interesting toppings you added.

White Gloved Wednesday

One Wednesday a month, we go to a local establishment that offers plant-based/vegan options. This mini segment within the article spotlights these fine establishments and gives our readers the inside scoop and/or slice of inspiration to try something outside of their comfort zone. “White Gloved Wednesdays” piggyback off of the endlessly popular “Taco Tuesday” theme.

This month, we are featuring Pizza Plant, which has two locations, one in downtown Buffalo near Canalside and the other on Transit Rd. in Amherst. Not only is their menu robust with vegan options but their staff is extremely knowledgeable on the vegan diet and offers suggestions to make your dining experience even better. Our highly recommended vegan selections include, vegan chicken souvlaki pizza pod with vegan cheese, vegan chorizo nachos, vegan chili and vegan cheesecake. Many pizza places are not willing to attempt to go to the vegan side due to unfamiliarity with the cooking process and extra costs of substitute products, but Pizza Plant does not shy away from the challenges. This is also a great restaurant that vegans and non-vegans can equally thrive at.

At the end of the day, our message is a simple one. Consume less animal protein in your weekly diet. Becoming cognizant with this ongoing theme at any level one feels comfortable with, and “POOF”, just like that you’re a White Gloved Vegan! For more information on us, please visit our blog whiteglovedvegan.com.