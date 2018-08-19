Stinson’s Vision for the Buffalo Grand Hotel

A little over a month ago, Canadian investor and developer Harry Stinson purchased the Adam’s Mark hotel, which originally opened in 1980 as a 4 Start Hilton Hotel. Last evening, Stinson invited some friends and business associates over to the hotel, to hear about his vision for the hotel, which boats 7 acres, 484 guest rooms, and 72,000 square feet of meeting space.

Stinson started off by saying that the hotel would be transitioned into a 4 Star hotel by this coming Christmas. He went on to say that the hotel is currently looking tired, and that it’s fallen behind. At the same time, he expressed his enthusiasm for the project ahead. He said that he wants the Buffalo Grand Hotel to be known as “the local hotel” – a hotel that is the talk of the town. He’s planning on updating the entranceway, so that it looks more like a Vegas hotel, with lots of lighting, new brightly lit signage, and a valet at the front door. The front lobby will be refurbished – transformed into something that we can all be proud of, he added. There will be an antique Pierce Arrow car in the lobby, courtesy Jim Sandoro of The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum.

“The arrival will be grand,” said Stinson, as he flipped through a slide show presentation, demonstrating his vision. He noted that the guest experience would be memorable, because there would be lots of pizzazz – it’s going to be a sexy space for special meetings, or dinner, with a live music club. The lobby atrium will be more of a garden, and there will be a full scale coffee shop. The hotel will be a food destination. There will be a guest services area as well. The dining area will have an open kitchen, bringing an updated look and feel to the restaurant. And the bar will have the character of a destination bar. Stinson mentioned that he is putting together a management team that will “wow” Buffalo. He noted that “life” has finally come to this part of the city, with Canalside and RiverWorks, and he felt that the timing was perfect to begin the upgrades.

According to Stinson, there is no other hotel in Buffalo that has the capacity to handle events the way that the Buffalo Grand Hotel will. The hotel has the ability to accommodate thousands of guests for weddings, conferences, etc. “No other hotels in Buffalo have the scale that we do,” he declared.

Stinson left off by saying that work on updating the hotel into 4 Star hotel would begin immediately, in order to finish by Christmas.