Throughout the course of the year, Rise Up dance events are held at various locations in the city. The organizers of Rise Up are “guided by the drum and the desire to build a culture of dance, original production and local talent promotion in Buffalo.” The events always feature a new showcase of talents that are curated by Heat Factory recording studio.
On Saturday, September 1, the next installment of Rise Up will take place at Silo City. This is the first time that the Rise Up crew has organized an event at this location. The venue for the evening will be the Duende Cantina and beer garden. The event, hosted by Lonnie B, will feature:
- Rise Up drummers
- Afrobeat/soul/hip-hop dance mix
- DJ Dialectic
- Ismail Johnson
- Mary B.
Everyone is invited to dance, relax and mingle at this magnificent location.
Silo City Dance Party
7pm – 11pm
Silo City | 105 Silo City Row | Buffalo, New York 14203
Duende Cantina and Beer Garden
$5 cover