Silo City Dance Party

Join us on Wednesday, Aug 29, 2018, 5:30 – 7:30 pm for for a membership happy hour at the NEW Community Beer Works!

Our goal? To recruit 150 new members as we celebrate 150 years of Olmsted Parks in Buffalo this year. Bring your friends, everyone enjoys their first beer on the house! This is a FREE event and open to all.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1681441431965521/

Website Link: https://www.bfloparks.org/event/keep-the-beer-flo-ing-with-community-beer-works/

WHAT: Enjoy your first FRED beer on the house, and additional core brand beers for only $3. In honor of FREDerick Law Olmsted and our 150th Celebration, Community Beer Works will switch up the name of their Frank Beer to FRED for the evening! 😍

Bring a friend with you and join/renew your Olmsted Parks membership! If you are already a member, THANK YOU, and this would be the perfect chance to mingle with fellow Olmsted Parks supporters.

WHY: Help us recruit 150 new members to celebrate 150 years of Olmsted Parks in Buffalo! All membership proceeds benefit you Buffalo Olmsted Parks.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Community Beer Works, 520 7th St, Buffalo, NY 14201 (their new location on the west side!)

NOTE: Alcohol only to be served to 21 years old and above. Please bring your ID for proof.