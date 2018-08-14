Show Time!

The long wait is finally over. As of Thursday at 5pm, Downtown Buffalo will, once again, have an operational movie theater. The new theater is pretty tricked out, as far as theaters go. This one has eight screening auditoriums, all climate controlled, with reserved signature electric reclining plush chairs, tray tables, and heated seats.
AMC Theatres and The Benchmark Group have invested more than $9 million to bring a 650-seat, state-of-the-art movie venue to 639 Main Street, which formerly housed the Market Arcade Film & Arts Centre.
“My Administration has been working to reach this goal since 2014, when the Market Arcade Film & Arts Centre closed, leaving downtown Buffalo without a movie theater,” Mayor Brown said. “Not only did we want to bring a first-class movie-going experience to this site, we needed experienced partners with track records of long-term success. We found that in AMC Theatres and The Benchmark Group.”
There are a range of auditorium sizes, including seating for 46 viewers (lesser known art house and independent films) and seating for 126 moviegoers (for the blockbuster films).
The concessions area is also a step above the rest. Offerings will include AMC Feature Fare, including chicken and waffle sandwiches, stone-fired flatbread pizzas, loaded hotdogs, gluten-free snacks, and Bavarian pretzels “The size of a steering wheel.”
There will also be Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, which are able to concoct 120 flavors. AMC has also carved out space for adult beverages, with its MacGuffin’s Bar & Lounge (beer, wine, and premium cocktails).
MacGuffin’s will not be open at the start – it sounds as if AMC is gauging the scene before unveiling that adult beverage concept. Apparently the inclusion of bar and lounge offering have been a huge hit around the country.
AMC Market Arcade 8 features online ticketing, reserved seats, and ticketless entry
Opening night will showcase a variety of films including the blockbuster hit Mission Impossible, and an initial screening of Mile 22.
This new AMC Theater is said to be the top of the line theater for AMC – the company has gone “above and beyond” to bring viewing conveniences to Downtown Buffalo.
“When we submitted our proposal we knew it would be a complex, but extremely rewarding development achievement. We’re best known for our suburban projects, but we are very proud to be a part of the City of Buffalo’s resurgence, especially an urban project that will provide so much enjoyment for Buffalo residents and visitors for many years to come,” said Steven Longo, Chief Operating Officer, The Benchmark Group.
This is essentially a brand new theater, with the exception of the original wood flooring that is a nod to the history of the Market Arcade building.
While it’s going to be amazing to see the Main Street side of the theater come to life, it’s the upgrades to the Washington side of the theater that are most welcome. Main Street will be the only entranceway to the theater, however. Hopefully they will fill in those windowless squares with lit movie posters – now that would really be something.
Now, let’s get the show on the road!
New event parking during movie times at the City’s Augspurger Parking Ramp, at the corner of Pearl Street and W. Chippewa Street, will ease that transition. M&T Bank will once again offer convenient, special event parking for movie-goers in its Washington Street surface parking lot, at the rear of the theater as they have done over the past 20 years. AMC patrons will have easy access from the rear lot to the front entry, via a well-lit, attractive pathway along the north side of the Market Arcade complex.
Opening Day Schedule (see more listings)
Alpha – 5 pm (3D); 8:15 pm
Mission Impossible: Fallout – 5 pm; 7:30 pm;
Mile 22 – 7 pm
Disney’s Christopher Robin – 5:15 pm; 7:45 pm
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again – 5:30 pm; 8:15 pm
Equalizer 2 – 5 pm; 7:45 pm
The Meg – 5:30 pm (3D); 8:15 pm
Crazy Rich Asians – 5:15 pm; 8 pm