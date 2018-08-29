Shonen Knife and The Molice Play Intimate Show at the 9th Ward at Babeville

Shonen Knife and The Molice are pop-punk rock bands from Japan who have re-centered their operations and lives to Buffalo, and our city and our music scene are better off for it. Shonen Knife are living punk legends who formed in Osaka in 1981. They were influenced by the Ramones and the Beach Boys, but their DIY aesthetic and underground sound influenced a number of American alternative bands from Sonic Youth to Nirvana. They truly are legends in the punk scene, and are now signed to Robby Takac’s local label Good Charamel Records.

The Molice are originally from Tokyo, Japan but now call Buffalo home and are also signed to Good Charamel. They put on a rocking set to kick things off before the Knife (as Kurt Cobain dubbed them) came out and played a set that was focused on food and kitties.

They sang about their favorite foods and animals and had the crowd rocking. They moved on from the pop-punk sound of the first part of the set and got into some speed punk that had a more hardcore sound and really got my feet moving. It showed their range as musicians and also that they are not simply a pop-punk girl band from Japan.

Shonen Knife are the real deal and we are lucky to have them play here in Buffalo somewhat routinely. We have Robby to thank for that. His tireless work to support the local music scene is the reason that we have these bands playing intimate venues like the 9th Ward, Mohawk Place, and Misuta Chow’s. The Molice are also going to be playing at Music is Art next week, at which admission, as always, is free. I encourage anyone who likes heavy fast paced rock n’ roll to come to MIA and check these guys and girl out. They totally rock.