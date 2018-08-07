EAFA Dance Day Presents excerpts from the Off-Broadway Production of “SHE” – a Choreoplay about the “MeToo” Movement. SHE is about sexual violence against women and girls, it is about all women and girls, and it is about empowerment and healing. It is about our grandmothers, daughters, sisters. There is dance, there are monologues and dialogue between women, there is music, there is film, there is truth-telling in ways we feel break new ground in theater.
The best way to describe SHE is The Vagina Monologues meets For Colored Girls.
In this engaging give-and-take with Jinah Parker‘s audience, please go to the SHE website for more info. The New York Times Magazine has called this performance “one of the major human rights issues of the 21st century: Gender Violence. “SHE will be appearing Off-Broadway through the Fall of 2019.
“SHE” a Choreoplay about the “MeToo” Movement @ EAFA
August 26, 2018
2:45pm – 4:00pm
The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts (EAFA)
St. James’ Stage
Photo by Mickey Hoelscher