Would you like to walk or run a mile for a good cause? You don’t have to look far to find reasons to join the inaugural Seneca Street Mile on Saturday, August 25th at 6:00 p.m.. All proceeds from the event will go toward the nonprofit Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca, an organization dedicated to improving the streetscape along the Seneca corridor and enhancing the overall living experience in the Seneca Parks Community. Business owners, community members, elected officials and developers make up the organization’s membership. Together they are stimulating progress on Seneca Street.
The race is the fourth leg in the newly formed South Buffalo Running Series. It starts at 6:00 p.m. in front of Saint Teresa’s Church on Seneca Street and participants will cross the finish line at Warren Spahn Parkway in Cazenovia Park. That’s by the Seneca Street entrance to the park, where there will be refreshments and music provided by Crickwater during the after party from 6:00 until 10:30 p.m. The party is open to all who participated in the race; there is a $10 fee for non runners.
Thomas Caulfield, Director of the South Buffalo Running Series describes the “collaboration between the resident, merchant, and development communities as nothing less than stellar”. In addition, Caulfield notes, “the energy created as a result of these partnerships is palpable throughout the Seneca corridor. We look forward to a great race as well as an enjoyable after party that celebrates the amazing players of our resurgent neighborhood.”
In addition to the area’s residents and business people lending support for the race, it is also supported by elected officials. Councilman Scanlon will be the official starter of the race at 1974 Seneca Street. Officials backing the event include: Congressman Brian Higgins, Senator Kennedy, Assemblyman Erik Bohen, Mayor Brown, City Comptroller Mark Schroeder, and County Clerk Mickey Kearns.
Committee members chose the Delaney Family as this year’s race honorees. A long time South Buffalo family, they have deep roots in the Seneca Street community. Tim Delaney Jr., Head Football coach at South Park High School has been credited with turning their program around and earning a State Title in 2015.
Register online for the event at itsyourrun.com or at St. John’s Church, 2315 Seneca Street on Friday, August 24th from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m.. The preregistration fee is $25.00 for adults, $15.00 for children 12 and under. On the day of the race, the fee is $30.00. There are discounts available for first responders.
Why run or walk in the race? To get some exercise on a Saturday evening. To show off your running gear. To support a good cause. To socialize at a party in an Olmsted Park in South Buffalo. To celebrate Seneca Street. Need I say more? See you there.