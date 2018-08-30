Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Sculptures Planned on Northland

0 Comments

The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) has approved funding for a public art project on a parcel it owns along the Northland Corridor.  The sculptures will be located at BUDC-owned 577 Northland Avenue as part of a rain garden and green space area being constructed (below) as part of the streetscape project underway along Northland Avenue.

As part of the Northland Avenue right-of-way improvement project, BUDC made a Commitment, consistent with City of Buffalo requirements for public works projects, to include and fund a public art project along the Northland Avenue corridor. BUDC worked with the Buffalo Arts Commission and its Northland Public Art Subcommittee to issue a Call for Artists, and to review and select an artist or artists to produce this work.  After a lengthy solicitation and review process, the Buffalo Arts Commission approved a submission by the WNY Urban Arts Collective, and two member artists of the collective: John Baker and James Cooper II.

Wooden cogs from a Northland warehouse will be used to create sculptures made from sand molds created by the cog patterns.  There will also be a metal display case with a Plexiglas front containing a descriptive narrative and historic pictures of the individual cogs and their purpose to help explain the sculptures.  Two custom welded steel benches and a welded steel sculpture (Workingman) will also be fabricated.

The $45,050 budget for this project is coming from State funding earmarked for the corridor.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments