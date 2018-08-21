Sabres partner with SplitSeasonTickets

Have you ever thought about purchasing season tickets for Sabres hockey? And then looked at your bank account? During the course of the season, there are a lot of games. It can be tough affording season tickets. It can also be tough finding time to go to all of the games. That’s why the Sabres have teamed up with SplitSeasonTickets. Moving forward, hockey fans can pick and choose which games they want to attend, because SplitSeasonTickets will pair people together to ensure that everyone wins.
It all starts off with Buffalo Sabres season ticket holders who want to share their season ticket packages. SplitSeasonTickets, a new online platform, handles the rest by divvying up the tickets among interested parties. The ticket platform manages and tracks the supply of tickets, taking the guessing and hair pulling out of the process.
“We are constantly looking to provide greater convenience to our loyal season ticket holders,” said Brent Rossi, Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s executive vice president of marketing and brand strategy. “Many fans are not able to attend all 41 of our regular season home games, but still enjoy being a season ticket holder. This program makes it simple to connect with other fans who will use those remaining tickets and share in the expense.”
Season ticket holders can go to Sabres.com to create a custom listing profile. The site, which is free of charge, offers an online draft tool* (similar to fantasy sports drafts), means to communicate, and the convenience and ease for hockey fans to form a group to share a ticket package.
For more information, or to connect with fans and share tickets, visit Sabres.SplitSeasonTickets.com.
*The draft feature is also available to existing season ticket holders who already split tickets and would like to use to facilitate their game selections.