Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Rumble #5 – Rock & Roll Car Show Party

0 Comments

If you like retro car culture, rock ‘n roll music, bikes (motorcycles), pinups, go-go dancers, and the like, then you’re going to love Mark Miremont’s Rumble #5 – Rock & Roll Car Show Party. This free event has already become an iconic Buffalo affair, for anyone into retro glam, rockabilly, darkcore, goth, noise, lo-fi, industrial, cyber, acid, and/or trance, this event has got your name splattered all over it.

The 2018 Rumble line-up includes the following bands: Governess, Iron Fist, and The Tombstone Hands. The live music will be featured inside The Body Shop – Greater Buffalo’s premier gentleman’s club (with AC). The parking lot will be filled to the brim with cars and bikes, and the people who can’t get enough of the associated lifestyle.

This year’s event will be better than ever, with more vendors, a food truck, booze, and vintage furnishings for sale in The Body Shop’s huge warehouse. How can you beat that?

Rumble #5 – Rock & Roll Car Show Party

Saturday, August 18, 2018

4 PM – 9 PM

Free to attend

The Body Shop Buffalo | 1285 William Street | Buffalo, New York 14206

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments