If you like retro car culture, rock ‘n roll music, bikes (motorcycles), pinups, go-go dancers, and the like, then you’re going to love Mark Miremont’s Rumble #5 – Rock & Roll Car Show Party. This free event has already become an iconic Buffalo affair, for anyone into retro glam, rockabilly, darkcore, goth, noise, lo-fi, industrial, cyber, acid, and/or trance, this event has got your name splattered all over it.
The 2018 Rumble line-up includes the following bands: Governess, Iron Fist, and The Tombstone Hands. The live music will be featured inside The Body Shop – Greater Buffalo’s premier gentleman’s club (with AC). The parking lot will be filled to the brim with cars and bikes, and the people who can’t get enough of the associated lifestyle.
This year’s event will be better than ever, with more vendors, a food truck, booze, and vintage furnishings for sale in The Body Shop’s huge warehouse. How can you beat that?
Rumble #5 – Rock & Roll Car Show Party
Saturday, August 18, 2018
4 PM – 9 PM
Free to attend
The Body Shop Buffalo | 1285 William Street | Buffalo, New York 14206