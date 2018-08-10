Rocking It Out for a Cause: Fix A Bull WNY Hosts Rock-A-Bully Fundraiser

Author: Alicia Armeli

On Saturday, September 22nd, Buffalo’s very own Fix A Bull WNY is hosting its Rock-A-Bully Fundraiser at Club Marcella from 6p-11p.

What could be better than flocking to the legendary 439 Pearl Street location and rocking it out to Buffalo talent in support of man’s best friend? Not much, according to Fix A Bull WNY co-founder Suzanne Laba.

“Rock-A-Bully is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s a very fun event,” Laba says. “All proceeds go directly to our group, Fix A Bull WNY, and help us continue running our spay, neuter, and education program.”

Buffalonians attending the event can expect a compilation of diverse musical genres with performances from Lower Town Trio, Previous Love, Good Dude, and Smoke Yourself Thin. Prepare to rub elbows with the lovely Pin Ups for a Cause girls as well as special guest entertainers courtesy of Club Marcella. Presale tickets are $20 and available online and at other Fix A Bull WNY events. At-the-door tickets cost $25.

If you haven’t heard of the great work Fix A Bull WNY does, prepare to be inspired. Run by Laba, co-founder Danielle Darowz-Grek, and a dedicated group of volunteers, Fix A Bull WNY works to reduce the overpopulation of “bully breeds” or “pit bull” type dogs—a problem not only faced here in Buffalo but one that’s seen across the nation.

“Pit bull type dogs are the most overbred, neglected, and abused dogs right now,” Laba explains. “They end up on the streets or in shelters where they’re typically the first to be euthanized due to overpopulation—often based solely on looks alone.”

To combat this injustice, Fix A Bull WNY takes what Laba describes as a behind-the-scenes approach. “Many people have big hearts and work as a one-man-rescue effort, taking these dogs off the streets or from neglectful situations, but often they can’t afford to spay or neuter. We help by covering these expenses and educating people about the importance of getting their dogs fixed. This leads to less dogs on the streets, in shelters, and being killed.”

In addition to spay/neuter education, Fix A Bull WNY offers in-home dog training and resources that address misconceptions of the breed—essential programs the organization has seen to help keep dogs in homes.

Pit bull lovers and dog lovers alike are welcome at this event. “We’re trying to send a really positive message,” Laba says. “It’s not just about the breed, it’s about a whole community working together to make a difference.”

Join us!

Rock-A-Bully Fundraiser

Saturday, September 22, 2018

6pm-11pm

Club Marcella | 439 Pearl Street | Buffalo, NY 14202

See Facebook event

This is a human-only event.