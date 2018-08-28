Rise Up! Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice

On Saturday, September 8 concerned citizens will gather at Canalside, to show their support for renewable energy. In an age when there are still so many large corporate interests, with plenty of lobbyists at their disposal, fighting to keep the environmental status quo, communities throughout the world are taking it upon themselves to fight back.
To bring attention to what communities across the U.S. want and need. To educated the public about renewable energy, while debunking energy myths.
The Rise Up event is also shining a light on a number of social issues of our time, including discrimination and degradation, the birth of just communities, jobs, and quality of life. Rise Up rallies will be held in towns and cities around the world – ralliers in Buffalo will find stations of local organizations tackling climate injustice, food, local music performances, and cultural art visuals.
National Day of Action to Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Canalside, 44 Prime Street, Buffalo, NY
Sponsored by PUSH Buffalo and Sierra Club | Click here to RSVP
Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to reduce plastic waste