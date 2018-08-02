Renegade Rummage Sale

On Friday August 3, from 9:00am to 3:00pm, and Saturday August 4, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls (NCRR) will be holding a rummage sale, with proceeds benefitting the team. The rummage sale is expanding this year, to include multiple lawns, backyards, and driveways at 380 Woodward Avenue (see Facebook event). Rummagers will be happy to find a wide array of household items, clothing, jewelry, and team merchandise. The team will also have a prize wheel set up for a chance to win some cool stuff – spins are $1 a try. There will also be plenty of refreshing treats available, including lemonade, water and popsicles.
Buffalo’s Bad Girls of Roller Derby
I asked NCRR player Ti Markle about the importance of supporting the players, by attending the rummage sale. I also wanted to hear her thoughts about the importance of the team itself. “It offers a way for women of all ages (12-52) to come together for camaraderie, to learn and play a great sport, and skill set together,” said Markle, who goes by the player name Asian Assassin when out on the track. “It’s a way to make new lasting friendships, to give your life new meaning, to challenge yourself, to support each other on and off the track, and most of all, to have FUN together. Being the only East Coast Renegade Team, we have to travel to the West Coast to play, have them come to us, or play ourselves. We fundraise to travel and pay for renting practice space. And it is soooo worth every penny.”
NCRR is always recruiting new players.
Team captain Psyko Kupkake agreed with Markle’s sentiments, by adding, “We are skater owned and operated. We don’t have corporate sponsorship, so we do all of our own fundraising to support ourselves.”
If you can’t make it to the rummage sale, but you still want to support the team, you can attend an upcoming roller derby bout on Friday, August 17 at New Skateland – 33 East Ferry in Buffalo (Doors open at 7:30pm). You can connect with the Nickel City Renegade Rollergirls on Facebook.
Lead image: Photographer Brian Grinham