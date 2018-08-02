Rally Your Way To Buffalo Bills Games

There’s a new way to get to Buffalo Bills’ games. It’s call Rally. Rally is a bus rideshare out of NYC that has teamed up with Pegula Sports Entertainment, to give Buffalo sports fans a brand new and exciting way to get to the games. There’s also an impressive tailgate element bundled into the trip.
The way that Rally works is simple. The rideshare platform matches together riders, drivers, and bus operators. The technology is based on a crowdsourcing platform, which means that fans can book trips via the app, or go to rally.co, to engage with “crowdpowered travel”. Users can select the events/games that they want to attend, and they can even choose from a number of pick-up sites where they want to embark from – typically a Bills’ backing bar/restaurant. Users can even request new “Rally Points”, and then drum up customer demand. Fans can party at the departure site, while they watch their Rally bus arrive in real time on the app.
Then, there’s the bus. The busses are equipped with wifi, video screens, a restroom, comfortable bucket seats, and large secure storage compartments. Plus, fans can eat and drink on the bus, without ever worrying about touching a steering wheel. Unless otherwise scheduled, the bus tends to arrive at the game three hours before kickoff, giving riders plenty of time to tailgate at the stadium.
Riders can book single rides, or enough for a whole group without the need to draw straws for the designated driver.
Rally has now become of the Official Fan Shuttle of the Buffalo Bills. “Beginning this season (Bills preseason opener Thursday, Aug. 9 against Carolina), Bills fans will have another transportation option that will help simplify their enjoyment of the gameday experience,” said Erica Muhleman, Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s executive vice president of business development. “Rally will give our fans another way to enjoy New Era Field’s exciting tailgating atmosphere, along with the game action, along with a pre-arranged ride home. This service will be a great benefit to Bills fans this season and beyond.”
“The Bills Backers were one of the first fan clubs to embrace Rally and so we naturally found the Buffalo Bills to be a perfect partner to help us build the model for the whole NFL,” said Numaan Akram, founder and CEO of Rally. “Rally believes that we can do more as a group than as individuals, whether it’s reinventing the future of bus transportation, or getting somewhere as exciting as a Bills game.”
Lead image courtesy Rally