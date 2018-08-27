Pine Apple Company Birthday Week

Introverts, Extroverts Workshop for Kids & Parents

Details:

This class, for children and early teens, ages 8 to 14, and their parent(s), will introduce your youngster to his or her temperament—an innate part of who s/he is—as a way to nurture him or herself and have a clearer awareness of others’ behavior.

From the time we’re born, temperament influences so much including:

· how we use and refuel our individual energy,

· how we process our thoughts, and

· how we interact with people.

Whether your child is more an introvert or extrovert, s/he will benefit from learning about introvert/extrovert traits, how to recognize and meet innate energy needs, and how to honor the way s/he and others process information. Workshop will include tips for home and school.

Parents will better understand their own temperament, as well as their family’s various energy needs.

This workshop will encourage greater self-acceptance; strengthen self-management skills, as well as provide tools to introverts and extroverts for greater harmony with others.

Class: Parents: $25. Each child: $5.

Register at: grangie26@yahoo.com OR call or text: 716-930-5011

Bio details:

As an enrichment teacher, Irene Lavin saw temperament in action in her classroom as she taught children, grades 3-6, for fourteen years. She taught students about temperament, as well as presented to parent groups in WNY, and to parents and teachers at AGATE’s annual state educational conferences. Also a former children’s and young adult librarian, she knows that individuals, families, and friends can increase their inner and outer acceptance through knowing about temperament. Irene is a 2016 graduate of Fellowships of the Spirit’s ministerial program and participates in Santosha’s monthly worship service.

