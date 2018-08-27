Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Pine Apple Company Birthday Week

One of the more creative Allentown art hubs is celebrating its second birthday. The Pine Apple Company (PACo), considered an eclectic artists’ consortium that features the works of Mickey Thoren Harmon, Tom Holt, Sarah Liddell, Esther Neisen, Mike West, and Yames Moffitt, will be observing the milestone by hosting a series of events as part of a colorful “birthday week’.

The community is invited to take part in the series of activities, which kicks off with a launch of a brand new music program (Toon Down with Kerry Feya), and culminates with a birthday blowout at Community Beer Works’ (CBW) new brewery and taproom.

Here’s the schedule:

9.4 @ PACo – Toon Down With Kerry Fey
9.5 @ PACo – Fwendzday Night Ride, Birthday Style
9.6 @ PACo – Birthday Week Sketch Night
9.7 @ PACo – Pine Apple Company’s 2nd Birthday Show
9.8 @ CBW – Pine Apple Company’s 2nd Birthday Party!

The Pine Apple Company invites you to learn more about its collaborative take on the arts, by participating in a host of events that range from a group ride to a sketch night.

Keep up to date with all of the Pine Apple Company events by tuning into the group’s Facebook page.

Pine Apple Company | 65 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 275-3648 | Website 

