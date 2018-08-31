Pavement Watch: Approval Sought for Franklin Street Lot

What happens when you die?

Do you continue on or is there only oblivion?

The study of Near Death Experience or NDE strongly indicates that consciousness survives physical death. Twelve years of practice guiding clients to their eternal lives teaches me that death only pertains to the body.

Life Between Lives:

This is our eternal home where lessons are planned and individual lifetimes are chosen. In order to truly understand why we are here, what our relationships mean and what purpose various events in our lives serve, it is vital to access this profound source of wisdom.

“There is more in heaven and earth, Horatio, than is dreamt of in your philosophy.” – William Shakespeare

In this class, we will investigate the Life Between Lives realm including an actual Life Between Lives regression so all attendees can better understand the critical aspects of their lives and perhaps learn how to change their future.

You will understand and experience:

 The interplay between Past Lives and Life Between Lives

 Spirit Guides, Councils, Akashic Records, Soul Contracts, Pre-life planning

 Lifetime Purpose

 Examples of how Health, Relationship and Behavioral issues can be resolved

 Examples of third person healing work done in this state

 Group hypnotic Life Between Lives Regression

 Q & A

Admission: $22.00 advance purchase, $25.00 at the door.

Purchase tickets at: https://www.meetup.com/East-Aurora-Spiritual-Developement/events/253361395/?isFirstPublish=true