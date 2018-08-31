Pavement Watch: Approval Sought for Franklin Street Lot

Promising plans for an infill residential building in Allentown are kaput. Architect Matthew Moscati’s Franklin 500, LLC is seeking Preservation Board approval to make a temporary parking lot installed after a building on the site was demolished permanent. The gated parking lot would hold 19 cars.
Moscati tore down a fire-damaged building on the property in 2014 and received Preservation Board approval in late-2014 for a new three-story, 16-unit apartment building for the site.
The Preservation Board will review plans for the lot next Thursday at 3 pm, City Hall Room 901.