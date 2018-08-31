Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pavement Watch: Approval Sought for Franklin Street Lot

0 Comments

Promising plans for an infill residential building in Allentown are kaput.  Architect Matthew Moscati’s Franklin 500, LLC is seeking Preservation Board approval to make a temporary parking lot installed after a building on the site was demolished permanent.  The gated parking lot would hold 19 cars.

Moscati tore down a fire-damaged building on the property in 2014 and received Preservation Board approval in late-2014 for a new three-story, 16-unit apartment building for the site.

The Preservation Board will review plans for the lot next Thursday at 3 pm, City Hall Room 901.

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments