Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Paula’s Donuts Coming to Larkinville in 2020

0 Comments

Donut lovers throughout the city are rejoicing. Larkin Development Group has announced that Paula’s Donuts will be opening in Larkinville in the fall of 2020, at 822 Seneca Street (a remediated lot next to Flying Bison’s brewery). The donut shop will be opening inside a new 6000 square foot building, which is in currently in the design process. Market rate apartments will be on the second floor of the new build. This is the type of development that Larkin Development Group will continue to build, in order to create mixed-use density in the district.

Plans are underway for additional live/work spaces on Seneca Street near Smith Street with the construction of a series of buildings with retail on the first floor and residential on the second and third floors, targeting fall 2019 occupancy.

Remember this post from August 2015:

Paula’s hosts worthy event. Ask them to open a location in the city when you stop by.

Well, the donuts gods answered the calling, and the city is getting a Paula’s Donuts. That means that there is going to be a full blown donut craze when the place opens its doors. If you’re not familiar with the deliciousness that is Paula’s Donuts, then you must read this Buffalo Rising article.

“We are thrilled to work with Paula and Chuck Huber, along with the rest of their family, to bring Paula’s Donuts to the city of Buffalo,” expressed Larkin Development Group Vice President, Leslie Zemsky. “Larkinville has become Buffalo’s premier food and beverage neighborhood. The addition of Paula’s sweetens up the offerings even more.”

According to Leslie Zemsky, this is a concept image for a live-work building that might suit Paula’s Donuts

“We have received numerous requests to open a Paula’s Donuts in the city over the years. We look forward to serving fresh donuts, coffee and other fare there starting in 2020,” commented Paula Huber, owner of Paula’s Donuts. “We are excited about the Larkinville neighborhood.  Its central location will make it convenient for customers from all over the city to stop by.”

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments