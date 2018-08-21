Paula’s Donuts Coming to Larkinville in 2020

Donut lovers throughout the city are rejoicing. Larkin Development Group has announced that Paula’s Donuts will be opening in Larkinville in the fall of 2020, at 822 Seneca Street (a remediated lot next to Flying Bison’s brewery). The donut shop will be opening inside a new 6000 square foot building, which is in currently in the design process. Market rate apartments will be on the second floor of the new build. This is the type of development that Larkin Development Group will continue to build, in order to create mixed-use density in the district.
Remember this post from August 2015:
Paula’s hosts worthy event. Ask them to open a location in the city when you stop by.
Well, the donuts gods answered the calling, and the city is getting a Paula’s Donuts. That means that there is going to be a full blown donut craze when the place opens its doors. If you’re not familiar with the deliciousness that is Paula’s Donuts, then you must read this Buffalo Rising article.
“We are thrilled to work with Paula and Chuck Huber, along with the rest of their family, to bring Paula’s Donuts to the city of Buffalo,” expressed Larkin Development Group Vice President, Leslie Zemsky. “Larkinville has become Buffalo’s premier food and beverage neighborhood. The addition of Paula’s sweetens up the offerings even more.”
“We have received numerous requests to open a Paula’s Donuts in the city over the years. We look forward to serving fresh donuts, coffee and other fare there starting in 2020,” commented Paula Huber, owner of Paula’s Donuts. “We are excited about the Larkinville neighborhood. Its central location will make it convenient for customers from all over the city to stop by.”