One of the most unusual and exciting Buffalo events is set to take place this weekend on the East Side. Paint vs. Paint will draw together paintball players and street artists to an outdoor venue that is within view of the Central Terminal (see background). This undertaking is comprised of a number of facets, including high energy paintball games, intricate street art murals being painted on rustic old buildings, food trucks, DJ’s, and a whole lot more. Artists will be coming to Buffalo from all over the East Coast to paint, while paintball teams will be battling it out on the Normel Paintball grounds.

This weekend marks the grand opening of Normel Paintball, which is owned by Erik Hansen and Joshua Burch. The two have teamed up with local street art promoter Vinny Alejandro to create an energized atmosphere that will captivate the imagination of the neighborhood and the city for years to come. “We’re looking forward to making this a one of a kind event for Buffalo,” said Burch, who also co-owns Normel Tech in Buffalo. “I’d love to go to other cities in a couple years and hear people say, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard Buffalo’s really fun – it’s got great energy.'”

Yes, Buffalo is becoming a fun place to live, because of the diverse entertainment offerings that are being rolled out these days, from rock climbing to ropes courses to paintball facilities. For the first time ever, people don’t have to leave town to get an adrenaline fix. At the same time, the art scene in Buffalo is also mounting, with more and more murals being created by local and visiting artists. Now, we’re about to see the street art scene elevated in a way that other cities have taken for granted for years.

“Buffalo is going to see something that it hasn’t seen before,” said Alejandro. “20 + high profile artists, all painting for themselves just to create something awesome. Street art at its finest – and a splash of color to a neighborhood landscape that could use a boost. I personally want to thank Normel paintball, Buffalo Rising, and also Cellino Plumbing for helping me bring an element of street art to the forefront of Buffalo’s emerging art scene.”

As a side benefit for the neighborhood, the Paint vs. Paint team is going to try to raise funds to fix the neon business sign for Twilight Grill, which is located across the street from the paint compound (learn more). Both Twilight Grill and Darren’s Tavern will be open this weekend, for anyone that wants to step inside for a cold drink, or a tasty sandwich (at Darren’s). The hope is that if enough paintball players, street artists, and visitors to Normel Paintball support the surrounding businesses, everyone will benefit from the paint festival. Ultimately, Normel Paintball will do its part to attract people to the East Side of Buffalo for years to come, thus becoming an integral part of the community.

Now it’s time to have some fun… Buffalo Rising will be at the festival this weekend, covering all of the action. Bring your friends and family out for some eye-opening, paint-infused excitement the likes of which you have never seen before.

Paint vs Paint – Opening Weekend Paint Festival

Saturday, August 4, 2018 | 10am to 8pm

Sunday, August 5, 2018 | 10am to 5pm

Normel Paintball | 482 Howard Street | Buffalo, New York 14206

