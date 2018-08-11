Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Outbound: Ted Reinhardt Drum Days 

Calling all drummers! On Sunday, August 12, drummers from all over the region will be convening at Old Man River in Tonawanda for a drum session unlike any other. Ted Reinhardt was a prolific drummer who played in bands such as Junction West, Gamalon, Willie and the Reinhardts, Taxi, and Spryo Gyra. The Ted Reinhardt Drum Days is a way for drummers of all ages to pay tribute to the legendary drummer, while participating in an epic drum gathering.

Drummers of all abilities are encouraged to bring their drum sets to Old Man River, where the side street will be closed to traffic. At the site, participants will be offered drum clinics, and a chance to compete in the World’s Fastest Drummer contest. Visitors will also get a chance to witness the Meinl Cymbal Tour, and can even bang around on over 80 Meinl cymbals and gongs. According to organizers, “The best part is that all the drummers participating will play to a variety of tunes played over our giant sound system.” 

While the event is free, there will be 50/50 splits and raffles for a scholarship fund at Kenmore East High School. This is a family friendly event. You don’t have to be a drummer to attend. But if you are a drummer, grab your kit and join in on the booming fun!

Ted Reinhardt Drum Days 

Hosted by Anita West of 97 Rock

Sunday August 12, 2018

Old Man River | 375 Niagara Street | Tonawanda | New York 14150

12pm – 4 pm

Rain or Shine

See Facebook event for details

