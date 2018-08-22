Outbound: Buffalo LIVING Tour Northtowns

Another Buffalo Living Tour is coming our way this weekend. This time, the tour is set to take place in the Northtowns, where attendees will get a chance to check out a number of sensational living accommodations, including The Belvedere and Remington Lofts. This final installment of Buffalo Living Tour series features living accommodations that stretch from North Tonawanda to Clarence.
This free tour series sets out to highlight a sampling of some of the newer and finer living accommodations in the region. Since 2012, countless people have attended these tours that showcase luxury lofts, condos, apartments, and new-builds in downtown Buffalo and surrounding areas. As the city and the region continue to benefit from exciting new developments, the Buffalo Living Series has undertaken a mission to offer free touring opportunities to people who want a firsthand look at the buildings, the units, and the host neighborhoods, by simply downloading a pamphlet at BuffaloLivingTour.net.
Buffalo LIVING Tour Northtowns
Saturday, August 25, 2018
9 AM – 5 PM