Outbound: Buffalo LIVING Tour Northtowns

🌟🌈❤️ John of God Crystal Bed

The prices are:

20 minutes for $40, 30 minutes, for $60, 40 minutes, for $80, or 1 hour for $120

To register please e mail: grangie26@yahoo.com. OR call or text: 716-930-5011

Sessions are July 11th & July 12th. Let us know what time you’d like to come & we will get you in as close to that time as possible. First come first serve so register as quickly as you can

🙏🏻 Sessions are 20 minutes to one hour Sessions can be had every day if needed; however, no more than

1 hour of treatment is recommended in a single day.

Initially, sessions are of 45 minutes duration for a person in average health, a less intense time of 20-40 minutes for those who are ill or weak.

Once comfortable with the sessions, then the sessions can be extended. This allows the individual to become accustomed to the effects of the “Crystal Bed Healing.”

🙏🏻 How often should “Crystal Bed Healing” be had?

The number of sessions someone has depends on the individual’s level of health and their reason for having “Crystal Bed Healing” Sessions.

If someone is very ill, then sessions can be as many as 2-3 times per week until their level of health increases, then reducing the frequency to weekly and then to monthly.

If an individual is having Crystal Bed Healing Sessions for a spiritual reason, then 1-2 sessions weekly are adequate.

Still others prefer to come when they feel the need, and others come once a month as preventive or to help them stay “tuned up.”